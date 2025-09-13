Boise State bye week concern levels: Special teams
Boise State holds a 1-1 record through two games with a blowout road loss to No. 18 South Florida (34-7) and a decisive home victory over Eastern Washington (51-14).
With the Broncos idle this week, Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the concern level for the team’s offense, defense and special teams.
We have already covered the offense and defense and will wrap up with Boise State’s much-maligned special teams unit.
Special teams
Oof.
Boise State’s special teams unit was a major concern last season, and even more issues have popped up through two games in 2025.
In the opener against South Florida, the Broncos surrendered a fake punt touchdown while trailing 10-7 midway through the third quarter. Boise State never recovered from the special teams gaffe.
Facing a fourth-and-six from the Broncos 45, South Florida lined up in punt formation but snuck backup quarterback Locklan Hewlett into the game at punter. Boise State didn’t notice switcheroo, and Hewlett connected with Keshaun Singleton for a 45-yard touchdown to seize the momentum.
Broncos special teams coach Stacy Collins took the blame for the fake punt disaster.
“Extremely disappointing,” Collins said. “Those are game-changing plays and it’s my responsibility to have those units ready to perform in those situations, and it didn’t happen. So it’s extremely disappointing. … It’s inexcusable on my end. I have to do a better job.”
The place-kicking game remains an issue as transfer kicker Colton Boomer missed a PAT and a field goal against Eastern Washington. True freshman Canaan Moore replaced Boomer and went 3 for 3 on PATs and 1 for 2 on field goals, hitting from 34 yards with a miss from 24 yards.
“We’ve got to find a way to be more consistent kicking field goals,” head coach Spencer Danielson said. “We missed a PAT and missed a field goal. That can’t happen as a championship team. We can’t miss points on the board. That’s something we’ve got to work to get fixed.
“This week in practice, that will be a premium competition to see who’s our field goal kicker moving forward.”
The Broncos have also committed multiple special teams penalties while failing to get the return game going.
On the positive side, Boomer and Jarrett Reeser have excelled at generating touchbacks on kickoffs. New punter Oscar Doyle is averaging 49.7 yards on six boots.
Final verdict
It hasn’t been all bad for Boise State’s special teams unit, but the negatives far outweigh the positives.
Collins and company have a lot to clean up entering Mountain West play.
Special teams concern level: 9 out of 10.