Spencer Danielson breaks down Boise State's loss to No. 2 Oregon, looks ahead to Memphis

After breaking down the film of Saturday’s 34-27 loss to No. 2 Oregon, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson echoed many of his postgame sentiments during Monday’s press conference.

“Really, really, really proud of how our players battled and fought. Proud of how our tackling has improved, proud of how we’ve become a more disciplined team.

“There’s a lot of really good stuff on film, but we met with our team earlier and we called it tell the truth Monday, and it’s never going to be OK to not win that football game, though. … At Boise State, there’s no moral victories. We’re never going to be OK with not finding a way to win that game.”

The Broncos (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will go for their first victory of the 2026 season on Saturday against Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American). Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain Time at Albertsons Stadium.

Here are the highlights from Danielson’s Monday press conference ahead of the Memphis matchup.

On end-of-half clock management against Oregon

“Obviously a situation we completely messed up, and I take full responsibility for it. Going into the game, we knew we had a plan to be aggressive—especially knowing we wouldn’t get the ball (to start) the second half—but we didn’t handle that situation right, and we had a good talk as a staff this morning. A lot of things went into it, from field position to how many timeouts they had, but it was wrong. It was wrong. We didn’t do a good job with it, and we’ve got to learn going forward.”

On losing explosive play battle

“We had six explosive plays as an offense. We have to find a way to be more explosive. We gave up nine explosive plays as a defense, which is way too much. Those nine plays were 330 yards … can’t happen. Got to find a way to make sure that doesn’t happen going forward. It’s just not OK. Not OK that it happened on Saturday, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’ve got to find a way to be better.”

On bouncing back against Memphis

“We’re 0-1. That’s the reality, that’s not an opinion. We’re 0-1 and we’re playing an undefeated Memphis team that’s going to be one of the best teams we play all season. Got a ton of respect for (first-year head coach Charles Huff) and what he’s done obviously this year at Memphis, but what he’s even done at Southern Miss, what he did at Marshall. I mean, he’s won everywhere he’s been and there’s an edge and mentality to the teams he coaches that you can see on film. And I think it’s a big testament to see the amount of Southern Miss players that followed him to Memphis because they believe in him and who he is.

“He’s one of the best coaches in the profession, and we know we’re going to get a really motivated, really talented, really well-coached Memphis team that’s undefeated for a reason.”