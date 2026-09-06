What went wrong for Boise State against No. 2 Oregon

While Saturday’s hard-fought 34-27 loss to No. 2 Oregon was mostly filled with positives for Boise State, the mega-talented Ducks (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) did expose a few areas for the Broncos (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) to work on ahead of next week’s home matchup with Memphis.

Here are five things that went wrong for Boise State during Saturday’s non-conference game at Autzen Stadium.

1. Situational play-calling

Boasting a 17-7 lead and all the momentum in the world, Boise State forced another Oregon punt and took over at its own 7-yard with 1:23 remaining in the first half.



The Broncos ran Dylan Riley up the middle for no gain on first down, and the Ducks used one of their three remaining timeouts. The next two plays were a pair of dangerous, short incomplete passes that stopped the clock.



It was a disastrous three-play, zero-yard drive for the Broncos that burned 21 seconds off the clock. Oregon got the ball at the Boise State 44 following a short punt and was in the end zone four plays later.



Let’s be fair to head coach Spencer Danielson and offensive coordinator Nate Potter: Few good plays exist when you’re backed up against your own goal line facing arguably the best defensive front in college football with all three of its timeouts. With that being said, all three plays felt dead from the start, allowing Oregon an opportunity to steal a touchdown.



It was a sour end to what had been a near-perfect first half for the Broncos.

2. Tough day for Daylon Metoyer

Boise State’s offensive line mostly played well on Saturday, but the weak link was fifth-year senior right tackle Daylon Metoyer.



Metoyer, who held off a strong challenge from redshirt freshman Jacob Tracy in fall camp, allowed several quarterback pressures and failed to generate push in the run game.



Last season, Metoyer led the Broncos with 37 pressures surrendered and ranked last among the team’s regular players with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 44.5.



If Metoyer struggles again next week against Memphis, Boise State will have to try someone else at right tackle.

3. Coverage breakdowns

Boise State’s defense had plenty of moments on Saturday, but Oregon quarterback Dante Moore did throw for 378 yards and three touchdowns.



Outside cornerbacks Sherrod Smith and JeRico Washington Jr. were outstanding, and safeties Travis Anderson and Derek Ganter Jr. held their own against a talented wide receiver group.



Cornerback Jaden Mickey and nickel Roman Tillmon both surrendered big plays in the loss. Tillmon had man-to-man coverage on Dakorien Moore’s go-ahead 62-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.



It wasn’t a bad day for the Boise State secondary, but there is plenty of room for improvement.

4. Wide receivers didn’t get open when it mattered

Boise State had two attempts at the game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Broncos ran nine total plays and gained 18 yards—all coming on a highlight-reel catch by true freshman Rasean Jones.



Quarterback Maddux Madsen ended the game with four straight incompletions, but the fifth-year senior quarterback had nowhere to go each play.



Outside of Jones (four catches, 76 yards), the Broncos’ wide receivers were largely invisible against the Ducks. Cam Bates had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown and Ben Ford added one reception for eight yards. No other Boise State receivers recorded a catch.



Jones may already be a true No. 1 option, but the Broncos need more receivers to emerge heading into Pac-12 play.

5. Non-existent pass rush

Boise State was unable to put pressure on Moore, and the Heisman Trophy candidate predictably picked apart the Broncos’ rebuilt secondary.



Sophomore reserve Bol Bol recorded Boise State’s lone sack in the fourth quarter. Moore was pressured just three times on his 37 pass attempts.



The Broncos, who led the country with 55 sacks in 2024 but dipped to 27 last season, need to create more havoc with their defensive front.