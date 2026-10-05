Boise State could be without 4 key offensive players against Fresno State

No. 23 Boise State could be without four of its best offensive players for Saturday’s rivalry showdown with Fresno State.

Starting running back Dylan Riley and leading receiver Rasean Jones both suffered fourth-quarter injuries in last week’s 37-18 victory over Utah State. Starting receiver Cam Bates and No. 2 running back Sire Gaines didn’t play against the Aggies.

“The guys that got banged up in the game—Dylan, Rasean—still working through that,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “We had med check yesterday, working through some stuff today. They are definitely on the mend, but where that looks like in regards to availability on Saturday, still working though.

“Cam Bates, Sire Gaines, (linebacker) Logan Brantley would be the three that really didn’t play this weekend. I’m in a positive mindset about it, but nothing yet in regards to if they’re going to be available to play this weekend.”

Kickoff between the Broncos (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) and archrival Fresno State (4-1, 1-0) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs have won three straight in the Milk Can rivalry series, including a 30-7 road thrashing of Boise State last season.

Riley, the nation’s leading rusher, limped off the field in the fourth quarter against Utah State but was able to return to the game. Riley has 108 carries for 685 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Gaines has missed the last two games after suffering a wrist injury in the fourth quarter of Boise State’s victory over South Dakota. Gaines is the team’s second-leading rusher with 45 carries for 234 yards and three total touchdowns.

If Riley and Gaines are unable to go on Saturday, the Broncos will turn to Harry Stewart III and Juelz Goff. Both players have 41 rushing yards on limited touches this year.

“Harry did some good things on Saturday, he just has to be more consistent, but he did as the game went on,” Danielson said. “He got 27 plays in the game and for him, later on in the game, he got better. Now, we just can’t start as slow as he did, we have to come out firing.

“JG is more than capable. He’s got to have a great week of practice. So those two guys have to be ready to roll.”

Jones exited the Utah State game in the fourth quarter following a helmet-to-helmet hit. The true freshman is Boise State’s leading receiver with 23 catches for 359 yards and two total touchdowns.

Bates has eight catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns with a 72-yard punt return TD.