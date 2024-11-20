Boise State defense creates big plays, takeaways
Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty and the offense get most of the headlines for No. 12 Boise State, but the Broncos are starting to get more production from their defense.
In last week’s 42-21 comeback victory at San Jose State (6-4, 3-3 Mountain West Conference), Boise State (9-1, 6-0) created four takeaways and made a key fourth-down stop at the goal line.
“It’s championship football, and turnover margin is a huge part of that,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said during his Monday press conference. “Those turnovers are one of the main reasons we win that football game. We’re getting them now, and we’ve got to stay on it. We’re practicing it better, we’re getting them in games, and we’re going to need those every single game we play in. So I’m excited with where we’re going in regards to creating takeaways.”
The four takeaways were a season-high for Boise State, which travels to Wyoming (2-8, 2-4) this Saturday.
Ty Benefield intercepted a second-quarter pass and later forced a fumble that was recovered by Jayden Virgin-Morgan. Ahmed Hassanein had a fumble recovery and Davon Banks sealed the win with a 70-yard pick-six.
The four takeaways came on a day in which the Broncos were down two key starters: linebacker Andrew Simpson and safety Alexander Teubner.
“It’s important to make sure your depth is where it needs to be for the long haul,” Danielson said. “Not in weeks one through three, but when you get to game nine, game 10, game 11. So we worked our tail off to do so. … I’m proud of how our guys have gotten better as the year has gone on.”
Boise State’s biggest defensive play at San Jose State didn’t go in the books as a turnover.
On a fourth-and-one from the Broncos 2, San Jose State ran a trick play throwback pass to offensive tackle Sione Nomani. Seyi Oladipo read the play perfectly and dropped Nomani for no gain.
The Spartans were leading 14-0 at the time. Boise State went on to finish the game on a 42-7 run.
“Monster play in the game,” Danielson said of Oladipo’s tackle. “You never know when those are going to come. Monster play in the game.”
San Jose State did hurt the Broncos through the air.
Walker Eget completed 34 of 50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns, hitting several jump balls to talented receivers Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart.
“It felt like they came down with every single one of them, to be honest with you,” Danielson said of the deep shots. “It’s a technique thing and something we’ve got to keep working on. … When it’s one-on-one, 50-50 balls, and you come down with the amount they did, it’s something we’ve got to look at.”