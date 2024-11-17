Ashton Jeanty’s three touchdowns lift Boise State over San Jose State: 3 takeaways from Broncos’ comeback victory
No. 13 Boise State overcame a 14-0 second-quarter deficit Saturday night at CEFCU Stadium en route to a 42-21 Mountain West Conference victory over San Jose State.
Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns while the Boise State (9-1, 6-0) defense forced four San Jose State (6-4, 3-3) turnovers, including a Davon Banks pick-six.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game between the Broncos and Spartans.
1. Broncos defense makes big plays
San Jose State had no trouble moving the ball against the Broncos.
Quarterback Walker Eget threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns while receivers Justin Lockhart (10 catches, 172 yards, one TD) and Nick Nash (nine catches, 126 yards, one TD) both made spectacular plays all night.
But the Broncos only surrendered 21 points due to several impact plays from multiple defenders.
Leading 14-0 early in the second quarter, San Jose State opted to go for it on a fourth-and-one from the Boise State 2. The Spartans went with some trickeration, calling a throwback pass to tackle eligible Sione Nomani. The big man was spilled for no gain by Seyi Oladipo to keep San Jose State from adding to its lead.
Boise State answered with a 92-yard scoring drive to make it a 14-7 game.
San Jose State’s next drive ended on a Ty Benefield interception just outside the red zone. The Broncos cashed that turnover into points for a 14-14 halftime tie.
Midway through the third quarter, Benefield delivered a huge hit on Eget that jarred the ball free. Jayden Virgin-Morgan fell on it at the Broncos 34 to end another promising drive.
The Spartans’ next possession also ended in disaster when a trick play with Nash flipping it back to Eget never materialized. Ahmed Hassanein recovered the loose ball at the Boise State 34 with 13:12 remaining and the Broncos up 28-21.
The game was already out of reach when Banks jumped in front of an Eget pass and raced 70 yards to the end zone.
It wasn’t a perfect evening for the Boise State defense, but the Broncos made enough big plays when it mattered.
2. Ashton Jeanty remains in Heisman race
The San Jose State defense made life tough on Jeanty, but the Heisman Trophy contender still got his yards.
Jeanty finished with 32 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. His 1,893 yards in 2024 are the most in a single season in Boise State history. The previous mark of 1,823 was set by Jay Ajayi in 2014.
Jeanty broke Ajayi’s record on a 36-yard touchdown burst that put Boise State up 28-21 late in the third quarter.
3. Broncos start sloppy
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson will not enjoy the first quarter and change of Saturday’s film.
General sloppiness could be detected in all phases.
San Jose State’s first two touchdown drives included multiple missed tackles by Boise State defenders. The Broncos had one critical dropped pass and a pair of early false starts that killed a drive.
Boise State also lost a fumble on a kickoff return, allowed a big San Jose State return and failed to execute a field goal fake on a fourth-and-seven from the Spartans 21.
With all the early mistakes, Boise State was lucky to only trail 14-0 when Oladipo saved a touchdown. The Broncos settled in from there and cruised to an eighth straight win, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
