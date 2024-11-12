Boise State safety Alexander Teubner could be out against San Jose State
No. 12 Boise State could be without one of its best defensive players for Saturday’s game at San Jose State.
Safety Alexander Teubner, a sixth-year senior and team captain, exited last week’s victory over Nevada with a lower body injury. Teubner watched the second half from the sideline on crutches with a brace on his left leg.
Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson did not have an update on Teubner during Monday’s press conference.
“No update,” the coach said. “We’re going to get a lot of information today. He worked out this morning and was able to do some stuff. We’re going to get an update today from our doctors and see what that looks like for Alex.”
A graduate of Seaside High School in Oregon, Teubner was an honorable mention all-Mountain West Conference selection a season ago.
Teubner is the Broncos’ leading tackler this fall with 47. He also has an interception, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
“Make no bones about it, Alexander Teubner is a huge part of our entire team,” Danielson said. “Not just in the production he has defensively, but who is in regards to the heartbeat of our team. So next man up. Someone’s got to carry the flag.”
Danielson said the defensive staff is already exploring different personnel packages and schemes to use if Teubner can’t play.
“We’re going to make sure we have the best plan of attack ready,” Danielson said. “But it’s also going to be the leadership part of it. And knowing Teubs, he’s going to be locked in in every single thing he’s doing and he’s still going to be a huge leader on our team as we wait to find out what’s going on with him.”
Teubner is also critical for Boise State’s defensive calls. He wears the green dot helmet that has a radio connection for coach-to-player communication.
When Teubner went down against the Wolf Pack, Zion Washington began wearing the special helmet. Danielson said the coaching staff has not decided if Washington would reprise that role this week.
“If Teubs doesn’t play, who’s going to get the coach-to-player communication? What are some personnel groups we’re going to get into differently? There’s a lot of things that we’re working through to make sure we put our best guys out there,” Danielson said.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West Conference) and Spartans (6-3, 3-2) are set to meet at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday.