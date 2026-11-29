Boise State drops in AP Poll ahead of Pac-12 championship game
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Despite picking up a 49-28 victory over Colorado State during Pac-12 flex week, Boise State dropped two spots to No. 23 in the Week 13 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.
The Week 13 AP Poll was also unveiled on Sunday, and the Broncos (10-2, 6-1 Pac-12) slipped from No. 22 to No. 23.
For the second straight week, Liberty (11-1, 8-0 Conference USA) led the way among Group of Six teams in the AP Poll at No. 22. The Flames will host Jacksonville State (9-3, 7-1) on Friday in the CUSA championship game.
Six other Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: New Mexico (107), UTSA (48), Toledo (27), North Dakota State (12), Jacksonville State (three) and Buffalo (two).
No Group of Six teams were included in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The next set of rankings will be released at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.
The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
The Broncos fell into an early 14-0 hole at Colorado State but ripped off four straight touchdowns to take a 28-21 halftime lead. Boise State pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a runaway win.
“Phenomenal job by our offense finding ways to score on every drive,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “(Colorado State) is one of the top offenses in the country. We knew that going into it, so it was huge to find a way to get a lead going into halftime.”
Boise State will host San Diego State in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. The Aztecs (6-6, 5-2) stunned the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium last weekend, 22-20.
Georgia remained atop the Week 13 AP Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas.
Here is the full Week 13 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Week 13 AP Poll
1. Georgia (58)
2. Utah (12)
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Texas Tech
9. BYU
10. Indiana
11. Iowa
12. USC
13. Alabama
14. Arizona
15. UCLA
16. Houston
17. Oklahoma
18. Florida
19. Washington
20. Ohio State
21. Oregon
22. Liberty
23. Boise State
24. Ole Miss
25. Auburn
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 118, New Mexico 107, UTSA 48, Toledo 27, North Dakota State 14, Oklahoma State 9, Louisville 8, Wisconsin 5, Jacksonville State 3, Buffalo 2, Missouri 2
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob