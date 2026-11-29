Despite picking up a 49-28 victory over Colorado State during Pac-12 flex week, Boise State dropped two spots to No. 23 in the Week 13 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.

The Week 13 AP Poll was also unveiled on Sunday, and the Broncos (10-2, 6-1 Pac-12) slipped from No. 22 to No. 23.

For the second straight week, Liberty (11-1, 8-0 Conference USA) led the way among Group of Six teams in the AP Poll at No. 22. The Flames will host Jacksonville State (9-3, 7-1) on Friday in the CUSA championship game.

Six other Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: New Mexico (107), UTSA (48), Toledo (27), North Dakota State (12), Jacksonville State (three) and Buffalo (two).

No Group of Six teams were included in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The next set of rankings will be released at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday.

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

The Broncos fell into an early 14-0 hole at Colorado State but ripped off four straight touchdowns to take a 28-21 halftime lead. Boise State pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a runaway win.

“Phenomenal job by our offense finding ways to score on every drive,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “(Colorado State) is one of the top offenses in the country. We knew that going into it, so it was huge to find a way to get a lead going into halftime.”

Boise State will host San Diego State in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday. The Aztecs (6-6, 5-2) stunned the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium last weekend, 22-20.

Georgia remained atop the Week 13 AP Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas.

Here is the full Week 13 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 13 AP Poll

1. Georgia (58)

2. Utah (12)

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

8. Texas Tech

9. BYU

10. Indiana

11. Iowa

12. USC

13. Alabama

14. Arizona

15. UCLA

16. Houston

17. Oklahoma

18. Florida

19. Washington

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Liberty

23. Boise State

24. Ole Miss

25. Auburn

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 118, New Mexico 107, UTSA 48, Toledo 27, North Dakota State 14, Oklahoma State 9, Louisville 8, Wisconsin 5, Jacksonville State 3, Buffalo 2, Missouri 2