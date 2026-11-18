From the day he set foot on the Boise State campus in January, Rasean Jones has been a star in the making.

Jones, a Baker City, Oregon native who attended Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School as a senior, made waves during spring practice and entered fall camp as the Broncos’ top wide receiver.

The solidly built 6-foot-2, 215-pound Jones caught four passes for 76 yards in his college debut, a 34-27 loss at then-No. 2 Oregon. The true freshman has taken his game to another level in recent weeks with three consecutive 100-yard games, including a career-high 230 yards in Saturday’s 46-41 win over Oregon State.

Jones, who has led No. 17 Boise State (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12) in receiving yards in seven of 10 games this season, enters Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain time home matchup against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2) with 55 catches for 900 yards and nine total touchdowns.

When asked about Jones during Monday’s press conference, head coach Spencer Danielson said Jones’ understanding of the offense has increased throughout the season.

“Our offense, there’s a lot to it,” Danielson said. “It’s a pro-style offense, we put a lot on our players. I think him truly understanding all of it now and doing it at a high level, and then just making the contested catch and making the big play. Now, he made contested catches against Oregon. But now, that’s every down for him and we need every bit of it.”

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Jones had his first 100-yard game in Boise State’s thrilling 46-45 comeback victory over Texas State. He finished the game with nine receptions for 117 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the fourth quarter.

Jones then had six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in a blowout win over Colorado State before breaking out against the Beavers. He hauled in 11 passes for 230 yards—the fifth-highest total in program history—and three touchdowns.

In the Oregon State game, Jones regularly overpowered defensive backs while making contested catches.

“He’s really strong for his position if he was a junior or a senior, let alone at 18 as a freshman,” Danielson said. “But he trains that way. That’s how he practices, that’s how he lives. He’s the first one in the weight room and he’s the last one to leave the weight room. These are habits he has; that’s why his game will continue to be on the rise.”

Entering the week, Jones ranks No. 14 nationally in receiving yards and second among freshmen behind Oregon State’s Jesse Legree, who leads the country with 73 receptions for 1,349 yards and 15 TDs.

Danielson believes Jones has only scratched the surface of his potential as a receiver.

“He’s playing really good football, but his best football is in front of him because of the work ethic he brings,” Danielson said.