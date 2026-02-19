Boise State hits transfer portal to find replacement for NFL-bound offensive tackle

Boise State has been active during the 2026 college football offseason, adding 18 transfers from the Division I, Division II and junior college ranks.

With spring practice set to begin next month, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a look at the five transfer portal additions who are most likely to make an immediate impact as the Broncos transition from the Mountain West to the Pac-12.

The reborn Pac-12, which released its 2026 football schedule earlier this month, will be comprised of current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC and Texas State of the Sun Belt. West Coast Conference power Gonzaga is also joining as a non-football member.

We began our Boise State instant-impact transfer series with a breakdown of running back Juelz Goff, wide receiver Akeem Wright and safety Kyle Hall. We will now move on to an offensive lineman moving up the Division II level.

Tyler Ethridge, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

The Broncos return three regular starters on the offensive line in left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon and right tackle Daylon Metoyer, but four key linemen have moved on.

Interior linemen Zach Holmes and Mason Randolph are both out of eligibility. Left tackle Kage Casey, a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection, declared for the NFL Draft. Hall Schmidt, a former starter at right tackle who suffered multiple injuries during his time at Boise State, transferred to UCLA.

The Broncos may have found Casey’s replacement in the transfer portal, landing senior-to-be Tyler Ethridge from Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo.

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge made 29 starts at left tackle for CSU-Pueblo and earned all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors the last two seasons. The ThunderWolves captured back-to-back RMAC titles en route to the Division II playoffs.

Ethridge grew up in Texas and attended state power Midlothian High School before heading off to CSU-Pueblo. He was an unrated prep recruit.

A three-star transfer portal prospect, Ethridge was ranked as the No. 172 offensive tackle in the portal by 247Sports. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Colorado State, North Texas, Oklahoma State and Washington State.

Ethridge has a redshirt year available.

The 6-foot-5, 316-pound Casey was a three-year starter for the Broncos at left tackle, making 41 consecutive starts before opting out of the LA Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Ethridge isn’t as big as Casey, but he has a proven track record of performance at a lower level. He will be tested immediately in spring practice by a talented Boise State defensive front featuring Jayden Virgin-Morgan, Max Stege and others.