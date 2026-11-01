Boise State holds steady in AP Poll after dramatic win over Texas State

Boise State moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll after Saturday’s rollercoaster 46-45 home victory over Texas State.

The Week 9 AP Poll was also released on Sunday, and the Broncos (7-1, 4-0) remained at No. 20. Boise State was tied for No. 20 in last week’s poll with Northwestern.

Mountain West leader New Mexico entered the AP Poll for the first time this season at No. 22. The Lobos (7-1, 4-0 MWC) and Broncos are the top two contenders for the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

Two other Group of Six teams received votes: UTSA (43) and Liberty (four).

Oregon State (5-3, 3-1), which earned 10 votes last week, did not get a vote after suffering a 38-22 loss at Fresno State (5-3, 2-2). The Broncos will host the Beavers on Nov. 14.

Boise State led 28-3 at halftime against Texas State before surrendering 36 consecutive points. Backup quarterback Max Cutforth led the Broncos on three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to complete the dramatic comeback.

“There’s really two types of teams,” head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “There’s teams that play with each other, and there’s teams that play for each other. I am a firm believer that this team plays for each other. That doesn’t always mean that you’re going to blow teams out and play perfect football, but I do think late in the game … these guys know they’re doing it for each other, not just themselves.

“Being able to find a way to win that game with everything that happened, hats off to our team.”

Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen left the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. As of Sunday afternoon, Madsen’s status for next week’s game at Colorado State is unknown.

Miami held on to the top spot in the Week 9 AP Poll, followed by Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame and UCLA. Reigning national champion Indiana fell two spots to No. 6 following a 23-16 overtime victory over unranked Minnesota.

Here is the full Week 9 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 9 AP Poll

1. Miami (62)

2. Georgia (7)

3. Utah (1)

4. Notre Dame

5. UCLA

6. Indiana

7. BYU

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Texas

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. Houston

18. USC

19. Missouri

20. Boise State

21. Iowa

22. New Mexico

23. South Carolina

24. Arizona

25. Florida

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 79, Oregon 55, UTSA 43, SMU 27, Virginia Tech 12, Duke 10, Minnesota 8, Liberty 4, Oklahoma State 3, Louisville 1