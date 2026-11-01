Boise State moves up in Coaches Poll after surviving Texas State thriller

With about eight minutes remaining in Saturday’s home matchup against Texas State, Boise State was in serious danger of falling out of the Coaches Poll.

The Broncos, who entered the week at No. 22 in the poll, squandered a 28-3 halftime lead in epic fashion on Halloween and trailed 39-28 following a Maddux Madsen pick-six.

But Boise State (7-1, 4-0 Pac-12) roared back out of nowhere with reserve quarterback Max Cutforth to steal a 46-45 victory over the Bobcats (4-4, 2-2).

Following the Pac-12 After Dark classic, the Broncos checked in at No. 21 in the latest Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday morning.

For the first time this season, a second Group of Six team joined Boise State in the Coaches Poll. Mountain West leader New Mexico cracked the poll at No. 25.

Five other Group of Six teams received votes: UTSA (76), Liberty (six), North Texas (four), Memphis (two) and North Dakota State (one).

Oregon State, which earned 15 votes last week, went voteless following a 38-22 loss at Fresno State.

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final College Football Playoff rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

Cutforth, who made three starts for an injured Madsen last season, completed 8 of his 13 passes for 131 yards with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“Experience is the biggest teacher,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “Max being able to go through what he did last season, I knew that had led to a lot of confidence.

“He’s always one play away. That’s the reality of every backup, but especially the starting quarterback. You don’t roll them in. You’re not up until you’re up. Max learned a lot last season, he’s grown a ton, and we have full trust in him.”

Madsen left the game with an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter. Madsen’s status moving forward is unknown.

Miami remained atop the Week 9 Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Indiana, Utah and UCLA.

Here is the full Week 9 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 9 Coaches Poll

1. Miami (68)

2. Georgia (four)

3. Indiana

4. Utah

5. UCLA

6. Notre Dame

7. Kentucky (1)

8. BYU

9. Alabama

10. Ohio State

11. Texas

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas Tech

14. Wake Forest

15. LSU

16. Tennessee

17. USC

18. Houston

19. Missouri

20. Iowa

21. Boise State

22. Arizona

23. Northwestern

24. SMU

25. New Mexico

Dropped out: No. 20 Florida

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 91; Florida 81; UTSA 76; Duke 76; Virginia Tech 53; Oregon 41; Minnesota 10; Oklahoma State 9; Liberty 6; North Texas 4; Wisconsin 3; Memphis 2; North Dakota State 1; Nebraska 1; Cincinnati 1