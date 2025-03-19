Boise State lands commitment from three-star wide receiver
Following a breakthrough College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State continues to build a strong 2026 recruiting class.
AJ Logan, a three-star wide receiver from Mount Miguel High School near San Diego, announced his commitment to the Broncos Wednesday morning on X.
“Thank you God for this blessing,” Logan wrote on X. “Thank you to all my coaches for pushing me. Thank you to my teammates for always supporting me. Thank you to my family for being there for me. Special thanks to my dad for always being there for me through everything. Special thanks to coach (Verlain Betofe) for everything he has done for me.
“With that being said, I’m 10,000 percent committed to Boise State University!”
The 5-foot-10, 189-pound Logan chose the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah, Washington, Washington State and numerous others. He took his official visit to Boise State last week.
Logan is rated the nation’s No. 838 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He is the No. 132 wide receiver recruit nationally and the No. 79 overall player in California.
During his junior season, Logan caught 67 passes for 1,197 yards and 12 touchdowns. Logan also ran for a touchdown, threw a TD and averaged 23.5 yards on 15 kickoff returns.
Mount Miguel finished 9-3 overall and qualified for the CIF Division I San Diego Section Championships.
Logan is the fourth known member of Boise State’s 2026 recruiting class.
Here are the Broncos’ class of 2026 commitments:
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)
Jackson Presley, quarterback, Glacier (Montana)
