For the third straight week, Boise State (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will have nearly its full roster available on Saturday against Colorado State (3-8, 1-6).

Starting left guard Carson Rasmussen will miss his eighth straight game with an undisclosed injury, Boise State announced in Saturday’s final Week 13 player availability report. The Broncos will also be without reserve linebacker Markell Bowens.

Other than Bowens and Rasmussen, the Broncos are healthy entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mountain time Pac-12 flex week game against Colorado State.

Last week, head coach Spencer Danielson praised the team’s training staff and strength and conditioning coaches for keeping the roster healthy throughout the season.

“Our strength coach, coach (Benjamin) Hilgart, has done a phenomenal job with our players,” Danielson said. “Our trainers, Jeremy Busch and his staff, do a great job. We are urgent to get guys back, get guys healthy and get guys on the field. … I really, truly believe we have the best strength coach in the country. That is not a facade for me.”

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“And I think a lot of it is the grind that we do year-round. You have to get guys ready to play. Injuries happen in college football, right? And we’ve had years where we’ve done a lot of similar things and more guys get hurt. I don’t have that answer. But really proud of our players being able to fight through and play, and I give our staff a ton of credit.”

The Broncos will need all hands on deck next week in a rematch with San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) in the Pac-12 championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time next Friday at Albertsons Stadium.

The Aztecs clinched a title game berth last week with a stunning 22-20 road victory over the Broncos on a walk-off field goal. San Diego State scored 12 points in the final nine-plus minutes and benefited from multiple Boise State miscues to steal the win.

Before making a return trip to Albertsons Stadium, San Diego State has a road matchup with Washington State (2-9, 1-6) during flex week.

Colorado State will be without at least 14 players on Saturday, including star wide receiver RJ Vick.

The Rams got off to a 2-0 start under first-year head coach Jim Mora but have dropped eight of their last nine games. Colorado State’s lone victory during the stretch was a 56-49 shootout win over San Diego State on Oct. 24.