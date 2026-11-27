Coming off one of the most shocking losses in program history, Boise State will attempt to regain some momentum during Saturday’s Pac-12 flex week rematch with Colorado State.

The Rams (3-8, 1-6) will host the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) for the second time this season at 4 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday. Boise State won the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 7, 64-38.

The Broncos made several questionable decisions down the stretch last week against San Diego State and suffered a 22-20 home loss on a walk-off field goal. Boise State had won nine straight games following a Week 1 loss at Oregon.

“I felt like we played tight on Saturday,” head coach Spencer Danielson admitted during Monday’s press conference. “I felt like we didn’t go out there and play our best. There can be a lot of reasons for that, a lot of emotions. But how do we lock in to be our best now and not focus on next week, or (the College Football Playoff), or the championship game, or any of that. How can we be our best right now?”

After traveling to Fort Collins, the Broncos will host San Diego State (6-5, 5-2) on Friday, Dec. 4 for the Pac-12 championship game.

Danielson said the Broncos will be fully focused on defensively challenged Colorado State this week ahead of a critical rematch with the Aztecs.

“Where we’re at as a program, everything for me is about being locked in,” Danielson said. “Two things I want for our team: locked in and enjoy the journey. … We learned through a painful moment on Saturday. There’s probably 100 reasons why we didn’t play our best football. As the head coach and the leader, I’ve got to make sure coaches and players are absolutely locked in to be our best. That’s the biggest part for me.”

The Broncos are still in the driver’s seat to secure the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the CFP.

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Who: Boise State will make a return trip to Colorado State for Pac-12 flex week

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, Colorado

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst), Lauren Green (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -21 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 55, Colorado State 27

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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