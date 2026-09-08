Boise State received 24 votes in last month’s preseason Coaches Poll, ranking 11th in the others receiving votes category and No. 36 overall.

Following a 34-27 near-upset of Oregon at Autzen Stadium last weekend, the Broncos nearly doubled their vote total in the Week 1 Coaches Poll, which was released on Tuesday.

Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) earned 43 votes in the latest poll, checking in at No. 3 among others receiving votes behind Louisville (125) and Illinois (45). Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American), which travels to Boise State on Saturday, ranked second among Group of Six teams with 24 votes, followed by Western Michigan (seven), New Mexico (seven), North Dakota State (six), Navy (five), UNLV (three) and San Diego State (two).

The highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion receives an automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos earned a CFP berth in 2024 following a 12-1 regular season.

Oregon was the second-biggest faller in the poll, dropping from No. 2 to No. 6. The Ducks play to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Michigan plummeted eight spots to No. 24 following a controversial 13-12 home victory over Western Michigan.

Clemson fell out of the poll after suffering a 51-10 loss to LSU on Saturday night.

Ohio State remained atop the Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame and Indiana. The top six teams all received at least one first-place vote.

Here is the full Week 1 Coaches Poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):

Week 1 Coaches Poll

1. Ohio State (50, Big Ten)

2. Georgia (7, SEC)

3. Texas (1, SEC)

4. Notre Dame (4, Independent)

5. Indiana (11, Big Ten)

6. Oregon (1, Big Ten)

7. Miami (ACC)

8. LSU (SEC)

9. Texas A&M (SEC)

10. Oklahoma (SEC)

11. Ole Miss (SEC)

12. Alabama (SEC)

13. Texas Tech (Big 12)

14. USC (Big Ten)

15. BYU (Big 12)

16. Penn State (Big Ten)

17. SMU (ACC)

18. Tennessee (SEC)

19. Washington (Big Ten)

20. Utah (Big 12)

21. Iowa (Big Ten)

22. Houston (Big 12)

23. Missouri (SEC)

24. Michigan (Big Ten)

T-25. Florida (SEC)

T-25. Virginia (ACC)

Dropped out: No. 23 Clemson (ACC)

Others receiving votes: Louisville 125; Illinois 45; Boise State 43; Arizona 42; South Carolina 36; Memphis 24; Auburn 19; Vanderbilt 17; Pittsburgh 14; Virginia Tech 11; Nebraska 11; Arizona State 11; Minnesota 9; Western Michigan 7; New Mexico 7; North Dakota State 6; Kansas State 6; Navy 5; UCLA 4; Duke 4; UNLV 3; Clemson 3; San Diego State 2; North Carolina 2; Colorado 1