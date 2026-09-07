Boise State releases first depth chart of 2026 ahead of Memphis matchup

Boise State released its first public depth chart of the 2026 college football season on Monday, and there were a few surprises on the two-deep.

Redshirt freshman right tackle Jacob Tracy was not listed on the depth chart. Tracy was pushing returning starter Daylon Metoyer for playing time during fall camp but suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference.

The kickoff and placekicking battles between Colton Boomer and Canaan Moore remain ongoing. Boomer kicked off in Week 1 against No. 2 Oregon while Moore handled field goals and PATs.

Boise State and Oregon both declined to release depth charts ahead of their Week 1 showdown. The Ducks erased a 10-point first-half deficit to secure a 34-27 victory at Autzen Stadium.

Here is the Broncos’ (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) depth chart on offense, defense and special teams heading into Saturday’s home opener against Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American).

Offense

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, senior

Max Cutforth, junior

Running back

Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore

Juelz Goff, sophomore

F wide receiver

Cam Bates, junior

Quinton Brown, sophomore OR Terrious Favors, freshman

Z wide receiver

Rasean Jones, freshman

Ben Ford, senior OR AJ Jones, freshman

X wide receiver

Akeem Wright, senior

Darren Morris, senior OR Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore

Tight end

Matt Wagner, junior

Carter Kuchenbuch, freshman OR Keawe Browne, freshman

Left tackle

Tyler Ethridge, senior

Kyle Cox, junior

Left guard

Carson Rasmussen, junior

Zander Esty, junior

Center

Stewart Taufa, freshman

Jason Steele, junior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, senior

Jameson Perry, freshman OR Greg Bienvenue, sophomore

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, senior

Alma Taleni, sophomore OR Connor Warkentin, sophomore

Defense

Edge rusher

Max Stege, senior

Bol Bol, sophomore

Defensive tackle

David Latu, senior

Deuce Alailefaleula, freshman OR Ryder Swanson, freshman

Defensive tackle

Mikaio Edward, junior

Lopez Sanusi, sophomore OR Michael Madrie, junior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Roman Caywood, sophomore

Linebacker

Boen Phelps, junior

Manu Tuioti, sophomore

Linebacker

Logan Brantley, junior OR Jake Ripp, senior

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore

Cornerback

JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Jaden Mickey, senior

Tahj Crutchfield, freshman

Cornerback

Sherrod Smith, junior

Trey Tolmaire, sophomore

Nickel

Roman Tillmon, junior

Madden Soliai, freshman OR Cam Jamerson, freshman

Back safety

Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Arthur de Boachie, freshman

Field safety

Travis Anderson, sophomore

Kyle Hall, junior

Special teams

Kickoff

Colton Boomer, senior OR Canaan Moore, sophomore

Placekicker

Canaan Moore, sophomore OR Colton Boomer, senior

Punter

Oscar Doyle, senior

Bradan Scott, freshman

Holder

Oscar Doyle, senior

Zeke Martinez, freshman

Long snapper

Caden Kellow, senior

Tyler Himebauch, freshman

Kicker returner

Dylan Riley, junior

Cam Bates, junior

Punt returner

Cam Bates, junior OR Jeremyah Lane, junior