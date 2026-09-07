Boise State releases first depth chart of 2026 ahead of Memphis matchup
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Boise State released its first public depth chart of the 2026 college football season on Monday, and there were a few surprises on the two-deep.
Redshirt freshman right tackle Jacob Tracy was not listed on the depth chart. Tracy was pushing returning starter Daylon Metoyer for playing time during fall camp but suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference.
The kickoff and placekicking battles between Colton Boomer and Canaan Moore remain ongoing. Boomer kicked off in Week 1 against No. 2 Oregon while Moore handled field goals and PATs.
Boise State and Oregon both declined to release depth charts ahead of their Week 1 showdown. The Ducks erased a 10-point first-half deficit to secure a 34-27 victory at Autzen Stadium.
Here is the Broncos’ (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) depth chart on offense, defense and special teams heading into Saturday’s home opener against Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American).
Offense
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, senior
Max Cutforth, junior
Running back
Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore
Juelz Goff, sophomore
F wide receiver
Cam Bates, junior
Quinton Brown, sophomore OR Terrious Favors, freshman
Z wide receiver
Rasean Jones, freshman
Ben Ford, senior OR AJ Jones, freshman
X wide receiver
Akeem Wright, senior
Darren Morris, senior OR Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore
Tight end
Matt Wagner, junior
Carter Kuchenbuch, freshman OR Keawe Browne, freshman
Left tackle
Tyler Ethridge, senior
Kyle Cox, junior
Left guard
Carson Rasmussen, junior
Zander Esty, junior
Center
Stewart Taufa, freshman
Jason Steele, junior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, senior
Jameson Perry, freshman OR Greg Bienvenue, sophomore
Right tackle
Daylon Metoyer, senior
Alma Taleni, sophomore OR Connor Warkentin, sophomore
Defense
Edge rusher
Max Stege, senior
Bol Bol, sophomore
Defensive tackle
David Latu, senior
Deuce Alailefaleula, freshman OR Ryder Swanson, freshman
Defensive tackle
Mikaio Edward, junior
Lopez Sanusi, sophomore OR Michael Madrie, junior
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior
Roman Caywood, sophomore
Linebacker
Boen Phelps, junior
Manu Tuioti, sophomore
Linebacker
Logan Brantley, junior OR Jake Ripp, senior
Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore
Cornerback
JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Jaden Mickey, senior
Tahj Crutchfield, freshman
Cornerback
Sherrod Smith, junior
Trey Tolmaire, sophomore
Nickel
Roman Tillmon, junior
Madden Soliai, freshman OR Cam Jamerson, freshman
Back safety
Derek Ganter Jr., junior
Arthur de Boachie, freshman
Field safety
Travis Anderson, sophomore
Kyle Hall, junior
Special teams
Kickoff
Colton Boomer, senior OR Canaan Moore, sophomore
Placekicker
Canaan Moore, sophomore OR Colton Boomer, senior
Punter
Oscar Doyle, senior
Bradan Scott, freshman
Holder
Oscar Doyle, senior
Zeke Martinez, freshman
Long snapper
Caden Kellow, senior
Tyler Himebauch, freshman
Kicker returner
Dylan Riley, junior
Cam Bates, junior
Punt returner
Cam Bates, junior OR Jeremyah Lane, junior
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob