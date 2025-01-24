Boise State’s 2022 recruiting class rated No. 4 nationally by ESPN in reranking
Andy Avalos’ head coaching tenure at Boise State lasted just 36 games, but Avalos did set the Broncos up for future success with his 2022 recruiting class.
Rated No. 62 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings, Boise State’s 2022 signing class featured 21 players from the prep, junior college and international ranks. What appeared to be a solid class on paper turned into the backbone of Boise State’s breakthrough 2024 season.
In a recent reranking of the 2022 recruiting class, ESPN listed the Broncos’ class as the No. 4 group nationally, trailing only Michigan, Penn State and Georgia.
Boise State’s 2022 class featured immense star power in running back Ashton Jeanty, offensive tackle Kage Casey, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, quarterback Maddux Madsen and defensive lineman Braxton Fely. All five players received all-Mountain West recognition this season.
“Excellent production from this class spurred the Broncos’ stampede up the reranking,” ESPN wrote. “Like the rest of this class, running back Jeanty proved to be wildly underrated … Signing Jeanty headlines the Broncos’ rise. However, this class included multiple players who were key to the team’s 2024 playoff appearance.”
Guard Roger Carreon, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds and wide receiver Prince Strachan were also members of the class.
247Sports awarded four stars to three of the prospects: Jeanty, Virgin-Morgan and linebacker Dishawn Misa of Washington’s Eastside Catholic School. Misa played sparingly for the Broncos and transferred to Eastern Washington last summer.
Jeanty was rated the No. 45 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports coming out of Lone Star High School. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up finished his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while catching 80 passes for 862 yards and six scores.
A graduate of San Diego’s Mt. Carmel High School, Virgin-Morgan was California’s No. 24 overall prospect in the 247Sports rankings. He recorded 40 total tackles and 10 sacks a season ago as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff.
Here is ESPN’s reranked class of 2022:
1. Michigan (ESPN rank in 2022: No. 8)
2. Penn State (No. 6)
3. Georgia (No. 3)
4. Boise State (No. 58)
5. Texas (No. 5)
6. LSU (No. 13)
7. Alabama (No. 2)
8. Iowa State (No. 43)
9. Arizona (No. 25)
10. Tennessee (No. 22)
11. Ohio State (No. 4)
12. Notre Dame (No. 7)
13. Clemson (No. 14)
14. Ole Miss (No. 23)
15. Oregon (No. 36)
16. Washington (not ranked)
17. Missouri (No. 11)
18. Tulane (not ranked)
19. Iowa (No. 47)
20. USC (No. 51)
21. Cal (No. 64)
22. Illinois (No. 54)
23. Washington State (No. 66)
24. Florida State (No. 20)
25. Texas A&M (No. 1)