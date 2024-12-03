Ashton Jeanty, Spencer Danielson earn Mountain West Conference awards
The All-Mountain West Conference football teams were released Tuesday, and No. 11 Boise State received overwhelming recognition.
Broncos junior tailback Ashton Jeanty, a record-breaking Heisman Trophy candidate, was named MWC Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season while Spencer Danielson earned Coach of the Year honors.
Jeanty leads the country in numerous rushing categories, including carries (312), yards (2,288) and touchdowns (28). The projected first-round NFL Draft pick is fifth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014), UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007) and USC’s Marcus Allen (2,342, 1981).
In last week’s 34-18 victory over Oregon State, Jeanty ran for 226 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 37 carries. For his efforts, Jeanty was named Walker Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Jeanty will have a chance to do more damage at 6 p.m. Friday when the Broncos (11-1) host No. 22 UNLV (10-2) for the Mountain West Football Championship. Boise State can punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a victory.
It’s been a rapid rise for Danielson, who was named Boise State’s interim head coach on Nov. 12, 2023. Less than a month later, Danielson had the interim tag removed.
Danielson holds a 14-2 overall record at the helm.
“It’s nothing I’ve done,” Danielson said during his Monday press conference. “And I don’t say that to sound humble and ‘This is what a coach should say.’ The amount these kids impact me every day, the amount … I mean I pick our staff’s brains more than anybody from scheduling, to ideas, to how to do things better. I’m around amazing people that impact me way more than I impact them.
“Being the head coach here for a full calendar year, I’m very humbled by it. I’m so blessed to be here … and I really do believe God has called me here to develop young men. Yes, on the way, winning championships, winning games, that’s my job. But my calling is to develop these kids to where five years down the road, they’re going to be better people. And there’s nothing I’d rather do, no place I’d rather be.”
UNLV senior linebacker Jackson Woodward was voted MWC Defensive Player of the Year while teammate Ricky White, a senior receiver, was the Special Team Player of the Year. Rebels kicker Caden Chittenden earned MWC Freshman of the Year honors.
Tight end Matt Lauter, offensive linemen Kage Casey and Ben Dooley, defensive linemen Ahmed Hassanein and Jayden Virgin-Morgan and linebacker Marco Notarainni joined Jeanty on the All-MWC first team.
Broncos defensive lineman Braxton Fely and defensive back Seyi Oladipo made the second team while quarterback Maddux Madsen, receiver Cameron Camper, safety Ty Benefield, safety Alexander Teubner and kicker Jonah Dalmas all received honorable mentions.
