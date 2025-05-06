Boise State’s new go-to receiver on radar of 2026 NFL Draft scouts
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
We have already covered cornerback A’Marion McCoy, wide receiver Chris Marshall, linebacker Marco Notarainni and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 7 draft prospect for 2026: Wide receiver Latrell Caples.
Wide receiver Latrell Caples, sixth-year senior
Latrell Caples was set up for a breakthrough season in 2023.
After leading Boise State the previous year in catches (51) and receiving yards (549) as a sophomore, Caples was expected to be an all-Mountain West Conference contributor entering the 2023 campaign. But in a summer workout at Albertsons Stadium, Caples tore his Achilles tendon and missed the entire season.
Caples endured a lengthy rehab process and returned to the field better than ever last fall for the Broncos. He closed the year with 38 catches for 473 yards and five touchdowns as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff.
“I was just grateful and blessed … because the last two years have just been head down, working,” Caples said following a three-touchdown game against San Diego State last November. “I knew my opportunity was going to come because I worked for it. My teammates trust me, my coaches trust me. It was all about me trusting myself and going out there and executing.”
Caples signed with the Broncos all the way back in December 2019 coming out of Texas’ Lancaster High School. A three-star prospect, he chose Boise State over offers from Boston College, Colorado, Missouri and numerous others.
Caples cracked the starting lineup as a sophomore in 2022 and is Boise State’s lone returning starter at wide receiver entering the 2025 season.
“He does so much — not just making big plays — but we can move him, he can play multiple spots,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said of Caples. “He’s a very smart football player. He’s a very willing blocker. He does so much for our team beyond making plays. I think with where we left off, I’m just expecting him to build on that going into next season.”
At 6-foot and 191 pounds, Caples is a slot specialist who can play any wide receiver position for the Broncos. He is most likely to end up as a slot receiver at the next level.