Boise State Broncos ON SI

Boise State’s victory over Oregon State draws impressive rating on Fox

1.7 million viewers tuned in to watch Broncos, Ashton Jeanty down Oregon State

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Boise State’s Black Friday matchup with Oregon State on Fox gave the nation a chance to watch the Broncos and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty. 

Many football fans from coast to coast tuned in for the 34-18 Broncos victory on Nov. 29.

According to John Canzano, the Boise State/Oregon State game drew an audience of 1.7 million on Fox. It was Fox’s most-viewed game of the day and third-most-viewed of the week, trailing only Saturday’s matchups between Ohio State and Michigan (12.3 million) and Kansas State and Iowa State (2.01 million).

The Boise State/Oregon State game kicked off at 10 a.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. Its main competition was a battle between Oklahoma State and Colorado, which drew 3.31 million views on ABC. 

Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the Heisman favorite, had 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns with a defensive interception in the 52-0 victory. Jeanty shined against the Beavers, tallying 37 carries for 226 yards and a touchdown. 

Earlier in November, a Mountain West Conference game between Boise State and Nevada drew 1.53 million viewers on Fox. The viewership numbers for last week’s conference championship games will be released later this week.

On Sunday, Boise State was awarded the No. 3 overall seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos (12-1) will play the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 11 SMU (11-2) and No. 6 Penn State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

Boise State has won the Fiesta Bowl three times in program history: 2007, 2010 and 2014. 

Here are the 20 most-watched games of Week 14 of the college football season:

Michigan vs. Ohio State, Fox, 12.3 million

Texas vs. Texas A&M, ABC, 9.45 million

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, ABC, 8.47 million

Auburn vs. Alabama, ABC, 7.16 million

Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, ABC, 4.33 million

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, ABC, 3.61 million

Nebraska vs. Iowa, NBC, 3.60 million

Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, ABC, 3.31 million

Washington vs. Oregon, NBC, 2.57 million

South Carolina vs. Clemson, ESPN, 2.40 million

Miami vs. Syracuse, ESPN, 2.11 million

Oklahoma vs. LSU, ESPN, 2.09 million

Kansas State vs. Iowa State, Fox, 2.01 million

Oregon State vs. Boise State, Fox, 1.7 million

Houston vs. BYU, ESPN, 1.56 million

Florida vs. Florida State, ESPN2, 1.37 million

Utah vs. UCF, Fox, 844,000

Purdue vs. Indiana, FS1, 717,000

Memphis vs. Tulane, ESPN, 655,000

Navy vs. East Carolina, ESPN, 626,000

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football