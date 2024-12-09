Boise State’s victory over Oregon State draws impressive rating on Fox
Boise State’s Black Friday matchup with Oregon State on Fox gave the nation a chance to watch the Broncos and Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty.
Many football fans from coast to coast tuned in for the 34-18 Broncos victory on Nov. 29.
According to John Canzano, the Boise State/Oregon State game drew an audience of 1.7 million on Fox. It was Fox’s most-viewed game of the day and third-most-viewed of the week, trailing only Saturday’s matchups between Ohio State and Michigan (12.3 million) and Kansas State and Iowa State (2.01 million).
The Boise State/Oregon State game kicked off at 10 a.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium. Its main competition was a battle between Oklahoma State and Colorado, which drew 3.31 million views on ABC.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter, the Heisman favorite, had 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns with a defensive interception in the 52-0 victory. Jeanty shined against the Beavers, tallying 37 carries for 226 yards and a touchdown.
Earlier in November, a Mountain West Conference game between Boise State and Nevada drew 1.53 million viewers on Fox. The viewership numbers for last week’s conference championship games will be released later this week.
On Sunday, Boise State was awarded the No. 3 overall seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Broncos (12-1) will play the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 11 SMU (11-2) and No. 6 Penn State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Boise State has won the Fiesta Bowl three times in program history: 2007, 2010 and 2014.
Here are the 20 most-watched games of Week 14 of the college football season:
Michigan vs. Ohio State, Fox, 12.3 million
Texas vs. Texas A&M, ABC, 9.45 million
Georgia Tech vs. Georgia, ABC, 8.47 million
Auburn vs. Alabama, ABC, 7.16 million
Mississippi State vs. Mississippi, ABC, 4.33 million
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, ABC, 3.61 million
Nebraska vs. Iowa, NBC, 3.60 million
Oklahoma State vs. Colorado, ABC, 3.31 million
Washington vs. Oregon, NBC, 2.57 million
South Carolina vs. Clemson, ESPN, 2.40 million
Miami vs. Syracuse, ESPN, 2.11 million
Oklahoma vs. LSU, ESPN, 2.09 million
Kansas State vs. Iowa State, Fox, 2.01 million
Oregon State vs. Boise State, Fox, 1.7 million
Houston vs. BYU, ESPN, 1.56 million
Florida vs. Florida State, ESPN2, 1.37 million
Utah vs. UCF, Fox, 844,000
Purdue vs. Indiana, FS1, 717,000
Memphis vs. Tulane, ESPN, 655,000
Navy vs. East Carolina, ESPN, 626,000