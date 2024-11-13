Boise State's win over Nevada draws big rating on Fox
Saturday’s closer-than-expected Mountain West Conference matchup between Boise State and Nevada drew plenty of viewership on Fox.
Nielsen estimates that 1.53 million viewers tuned in to watch the Broncos pull out a 28-21 victory over the Wolf Pack at Albertsons Stadium. It was the ninth-most-watched game of the day overall and Fox’s top Saturday game.
Among Fox’s primetime and late-night Saturday games this season, only a Week 4 matchup between Baylor and Colorado had more viewers than the Boise State/Nevada game.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0), ranked 13th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, overcame multiple mistakes in all phases to remain in the hunt for a CFP berth and first-round bye. Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty was once again the star for Boise State, running for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
“I really do believe in years past, we probably don’t find a way to win that game,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “That’s a testament to our players for staying in the fight. There was no frustration with our guys. They stayed together, they stayed in the fight, and they found a way to win.”
The SEC showdown between rivals Alabama and LSU was the most-watched game of Week 11 with 7.9 million viewers on ABC. Georgia vs. Mississippi (7.08 million) and Florida vs. Texas (3.7 million) — both on ABC — were next.
Miami’s stunning 28-23 loss to unranked Georgia Tech drew 3.46 million viewers on ESPN. Notre Dame’s trouncing of Florida State (2.19 million) on NBC ranked fifth, followed by BYU’s dramatic comeback victory over rival Utah (2.07) in the ESPN-televised Holy War.
The top Big Ten game of Week 11 was a Friday night showdown between Iowa and UCLA that drew 1.89 million on Fox.
Here are the viewership numbers for Fox’s six primetime Saturday games this season:
Sept. 21: Baylor vs. Colorado, 3.64 million
Nov. 11: Nevada vs. Boise State, 1.53 million
Oct. 12: Iowa State vs. West Virginia, 1.22 million
Oct. 5: Baylor vs. Iowa State, 1.20 million
Oct. 19: Kansas State vs. West Virginia, 1.14 million
Sept. 14: UCF vs. TCU, 1.03 million
The Boise State/Nevada game also outdrew the three late-night games Fox has broadcast this season.
Texas Tech and Arizona faced off on Oct. 5 with a total viewership of 943,000. On Sept. 28, a matchup between Big Ten foes Oregon and UCLA had a rating of 1.50 million. A Sept. 7 game between Texas Tech and Washington State drew 1.16 million viewers.