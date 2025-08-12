Boise State top-rated Group of 5 team in another preseason ranking
The preseason AP poll and USA Today coaches poll both have Boise State at No. 25 entering the team’s Thursday, Aug. 28 opener at South Florida.
FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young recently released his preseason ranking of all 136 Division I football teams, and the Broncos didn’t receive quite as much respect from Young.
Boise State checked in at No. 40 in Young’s rankings, trailing 39 Power 4 teams and Notre Dame. The Broncos and Irish will meet on Oct. 4 at Notre Dame Stadium.
“Life without Ashton Jeanty gets real for Boise State when the Broncos visit Notre Dame in Week 6,” Young wrote. “Spencer Danielson’s team should have one of the best running back rooms in the Group of (5). … They also return a couple of solid pass-catchers to help Maddux Madsen in tight end Matt Lauter and wideout Latrell Caples.
“Madsen should throw for at least 3,000 yards once more and put the Broncos in contention to return to the (College Football Playoff).”
In the Group of 5 pecking order, Young slotted Memphis (No. 45), Tulane (No. 46) and James Madison (No. 50) as the top candidates to knock Boise State out of the CFP.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Young believes Boise State will dominate the Mountain West this season. UNLV — the second-highest MWC team in Young’s rankings — finally turned up at No. 72.
The Broncos and Rebels have faced off in the last two MWC championship games.
“Don't look now, but Dan Mullen made his return to coaching in Las Vegas with one of the best transfer classes in the country on paper,” Young wrote. “Mullen added former Michigan quarterback Alex Orji, Penn State running back Keyvone Lee, Texas wide receiver Troy Omeire, Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle, LSU wide receiver Koy Moore, Texas State defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris and Georgia defensive back Jake Pope, among others.
“With 16 former four-star and five-star players, and with former Urban Meyer and Ryan Day assistant Corey Dennis calling plays, UNLV is the team to watch early in the (Group of 5).”
Boise State will host UNLV on Oct. 18.
Ten Broncos were named to the preseason all-MWC team: Madsen, Caples, Kage Casey (offensive line), Mason Randolph (offensive line), Lauter, Braxton Fely (defensive line), Jayden Virgin-Morgan (edge rusher), Marco Notarainni (linebacker), Ty Benefield (defensive back) and A’Marion McCoy (defensive back).