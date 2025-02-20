Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos land former Notre Dame defensive back
Boise State continues to add talent to its roster through the transfer portal.
Former Notre Dame cornerback Jaden Mickey signed with Boise State on Wednesday, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. Mickey will have two years of eligibility remaining.
A four-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Corona Centennial High School, Mickey signed with Notre Dame over offers from Georgia, Oregon, USC, Utah and numerous others. He was rated the nation’s No. 214 overall prospect and No. 28 cornerback by 247Sports.
In three seasons with the Irish, Mickey recorded 41 total tackles, three pass breakups and one interception, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown. Mickey played in three games last fall for Notre Dame before deciding to redshirt and enter the transfer portal.
Mickey initially signed with Cal back in December but was granted his release. Instead of playing in the ACC, Mickey will suit up for Boise State in 2025 as the Broncos go for a third consecutive Mountain West Conference title.
According to 247Sports, Mickey was the No. 425 overall player in the transfer portal and No. 54 cornerback. He was awarded three stars by 247Sports.
Mickey adds depth to a Boise State secondary that surrendered 241.1 passing yards per game last season, ranking 106th out of 133 teams nationally. Cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby and safety Ty Benefield are among the Broncos’ returners in the secondary.
It was a busy Wednesday for Boise State in the transfer portal as the Broncos also added UCF transfer kicker Colton Boomer.
In his three seasons at UCF, Boomer was 30 of 42 (71.4 percent) on field goals and 109 of 113 on PATs. He was 3 of 6 on field goals last season before opting out after four games to hit the portal.
The Knights played at Boise State during the 2023 season, and Boomer put on a show for the Albertsons Stadium crowd. He made all four of his field goal attempts — including a 55-yarder — as UCF earned an 18-16 victory. Boomer’s 40-yard kick as time expired won the game for UCF.
Here are Boise State’s 11 known transfer portal additions during the winter cycle:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)
Here are Boise State’s 13 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Wide receiver Cam Camper
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton