Boise State is a consensus College Football Playoff pick in latest bowl projections
Riding a three-game winning streak as Pac-12 play is set to begin this weekend, many national college football writers believe No. 22 Boise State will win a fourth straight conference title and earn a bid to the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos (3-1, 0-0), who are set to host Utah State (1-3, 0-0) on Saturday, reached the CFP in 2024 and represented the Mountain West in the 2023 and 2025 editions of the now-defunct LA Bowl.
The Pac-12 has two official bowl tie-ins for the 2026 season: the Poinsettia Bowl and Hawaii Bowl.
The Poinsettia Bowl will pit the Pac-12 champion—assuming the team doesn’t qualify for the College Football Playoff—against one of the 10 Pac-12 legacy teams.
The Hawaii Bowl will feature a Pac-12 team against a Mountain West opponent.
All eight current Pac-12 members are also eligible for spots in ESPN’s bowl pool.
The Pac-12 legacy members and holdovers Oregon State and Washington State can be selected for the Alamo Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Independence Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl and Sun Bowl in 2026.
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 5 of the 2026 college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Hawaii Bowl: Texas State vs. North Dakota State
Independence Bowl: Oregon State vs. West Virginia
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Indiana
Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs. Western Kentucky
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona vs. Oregon State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Birmingham Bowl: Texas State vs. Tulsa
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State vs. Louisiana
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Arizona
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Independence Bowl: Washington State vs. Oklahoma State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Washington
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Ohio State
Frisco Bowl: Louisiana vs. Colorado State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. San Diego State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington
Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. California
Puerto Rico Bowl: Fresno State vs. Air Force
Erick Smith, USA Today
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Famous Idaho Potatoes Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State
Frisco Bowl: Washington State vs. Louisiana
New Mexico Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob