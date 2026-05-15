Can Boise State have a pass rush resurgence in 2026?

A new era of Boise State football is just around the corner.

After capturing three straight Mountain West titles with a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, the Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State on July 1.

Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the five biggest questions for the Broncos ahead of their 2026 opener at Oregon.

We have already explored the rebuilt receivers room, the defensive back rotation, the backup quarterback race and the retooled offensive line and will wrap up the series with an examination of Boise State’s pass rush.

1. Can the Broncos’ pass rush return to form?

Ashton Jeanty received most of the headlines during Boise State’s magical run to the College Football Playoff in 2024, but the Broncos also had an elite unit on the other side of the ball.

With Ahmed Hassanein and Jayden Virgin-Morgan leading the way, Boise State ranked first nationally with 55 sacks during the 2024 season. Hassanein, who is now with the Detroit Lions, had 10 sacks. Virgin-Morgan was right behind Hassanein with 9.5.

Despite returning Virgin-Morgan and defensive tackle Braxton Fely, Boise State dipped to 27 sacks last year (1.93 per game, No. 76 nationally). Virgin-Morgan (six sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery) and Fely (5.5) were the only Broncos who applied regular pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Boise State didn’t record a sack in three of its five losses. The Broncos turned it over 15 times in the losses while forcing just one.

“Why did we not create takeaways in our losses?,” head coach Spencer Danielson wondered after the season. “Why are they not coming in some of those games? We’ve got to figure out why.”

A ferocious pass rush usually leads to takeaways, and the Broncos should be better on the edges in 2026.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Virgin-Morgan opted to bypass the 2026 NFL Draft and return for his senior season. A two-time all-MWC selection, Virgin-Morgan has 119 career tackles, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Danielson and staff also praised the development of sophomore Roman Caywood, who appeared in 13 games as a reserve last season.

“He just wants to help the team, and he’s going to do it because he’s on a mission to be an elite football player,” Danielson said of Caywood during spring practice. “His future here, not only as a football player, but a leader, is through the roof.”

Boise State also returns promising sophomore Bol Bol and senior Sterling Lane II, who notched three sacks last year.

Fifty-five sacks is probably an unrealistic goal for the 2026 Broncos, but the pass rush should have the pieces to return to form in the new Pac-12.