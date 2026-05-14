Will offensive line play remain a strength for Boise State in 2026?

A new era of Boise State football is just around the corner.

After capturing three straight Mountain West titles with a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, the Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State on July 1.

Boise State Broncos On SI is taking a look at the five biggest questions for the Broncos ahead of their 2026 opener at Oregon.

We have already explored the rebuilt receivers room, the defensive back rotation and the backup quarterback race and will now take a look at Boise State’s retooled offensive line.

2. Will offensive line play remain a strength for Boise State?

The Broncos have been historically strong up front on both sides of the ball, and that trend has continued during head coach Spencer Danielson’s two-plus seasons at the helm.

Left tackle Kage Casey (drafted in the fourth round by the Denver Broncos) and center Mason Randolph (received rookie minicamp invitations from the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints) have both moved on to the NFL, leaving two giant holes to fill on the Broncos’ offensive line.

The clubhouse leader to start at left tackle is Colorado State University-Pueblo transfer Tyler Ethridge, who arrived on Boise State’s campus in January and immediately made an impression on the coaching staff.

“Tyler Ethridge, violent football player,” Danielson told local media during spring practice. “Plays the game the way it should be played.”

The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Ethridge is an experienced player who made 29 starts at left tackle for CSU-Pueblo. He received all-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors following his sophomore and junior seasons.

The starting left guard spot is a wide-open race between Oregon State transfer Zander Esty and returners Carson Rasmussen and Stewart Taufa, among others. Esty played in all 12 games for the Beavers last season while Rasmussen has appeared in 27 games during his Boise State career.

Jason Steele, who started nine games at left guard last year and three at center in 2024, will likely start at center as a junior.

The right side of the offensive line is quite experienced with seniors Roger Carreon (guard) and Daylon Metoyer (tackle). Carreon, an all-MWC honorable mention selection last year, has logged 26 starts at right guard. Metoyer made 13 starts at right tackle as a junior.

With several returning pieces and two intriguing transfers, Boise State’s offensive line play could remain a strength in Year 1 of the new Pac-12.