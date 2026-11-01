Boise State vs. Texas State betting odds: Spread drops ahead of kickoff

DraftKings Sportsbook opened No. 20 Boise State (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) as a 12.5-point home favorite over Texas State (4-3, 2-1).

The line was quickly bet down to 11.5 points and is sitting at 10 in the lead-up to Saturday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time kickoff at Albertsons Stadium.

Follow our Boise State vs. Texas State live updates for the latest scores, highlights and analysis throughout Saturday's game

The Broncos, who enter Saturday on a six-game winning streak, are -410 on the moneyline. High-powered Texas State is +320 to win outright.

The over/under opened at 65.5 points and is down to 62.5.

The Bobcats rank fifth nationally and second in the Pac-12 behind Oregon State in total offense at 517.7 yards per game. Texas State boasts the No. 18 scoring offense in FBS at 37.1 points per game.

The explosive offense is led by sophomore dual-threat quarterback Brad Jackson and fifth-year senior running back Torrance Burgess Jr.

“They have one of the best tailbacks in the entire country that is lightning in a bottle,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “Their quarterback is big-time, elite athlete, can make all the throws. O Line, physical. Tight ends are playing at a high level. We’ve got our hands full defensively.”

Texas State has struggled defensively, ranking sixth among Pac-12 teams in scoring defense (30 points per game allowed) and total defense (404.4 yards allowed).

Despite the struggles, Danielson said the Bobcats have a strong defensive front.

“They do a good job mixing up their fronts in regards to some odd spacing, some four-down spacing,” Danielson said. “They get a lot of pressure out of it. They give you a lot—especially on first and second down—and it’s tough.”

Boise State junior tailback Dylan Riley entered Saturday as the nation’s second-leading rusher with 140 carries for 963 yards and nine total touchdowns. Burgess Jr. isn’t far behind with 118 attempts for 889 yards and five touchdowns.

Texas State and Boise State are the top two rushing offenses in the Pac-12 at 272 and 237.9 yards per game, respectively.

Boise State vs. Texas State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -10

Moneyline: Boise State -410, Texas State +320

Over/under: 62.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 4-3, Texas State 3-4

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 31

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Texas State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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