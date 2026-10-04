Coaches Poll continues to overlook Group of Six CFP favorite Boise State

While Boise State finally cracked the top 25 in last week’s AP Poll, the Broncos continue to be overlooked in the Coaches Poll.

Coming off a 37-18 victory over Utah State (1-4, 0-1) in Saturday’s Pac-12 opener, Boise State (4-1, 1-0) remained unranked in the Week 5 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday.

The bottom of the top 25 was comprised of No. 21 SMU (354 votes), No. 22 UCLA (318 votes), No. 23 Duke (274 votes), No. 24 Pittsburgh (242 votes) and No. 25 Kentucky (210 votes). Oklahoma State (187 votes) and Boise State (161 votes) just missed out on the top 25.

The Broncos earned 112 votes in last week’s poll, coming in behind Oklahoma State (126) and Kentucky (123) in the others receiving votes category.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen had one of the best games of his college career against Utah State, connecting on 17 of 21 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. Madsen also had seven carries for 42 yards.

“That is our leader. He deserves a ton of credit,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “He’s playing at a high level. Through five games, has not thrown an interception, the ball is on the money.”

Boise State once again received the most votes among Group of Six teams in the Week 5 Coaches Poll, coming in far above James Madison (42), North Dakota State (29) and New Mexico (seven). No other Group of Six teams earned votes in the poll.

The Broncos are the overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

The top seven teams in the Coaches Poll remained unchanged with Texas, Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama holding down their spots.

Florida dropped from No. 8 to No. 15 after suffering a 45-17 road loss to No. 16 Missouri.

Here is the full Week 5 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 5 Coaches Poll

1. Texas (45)

2. Georgia (20)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. Miami (0)

5. Indiana (8)

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Texas Tech

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Tennessee

15. Florida

16. Missouri

17. USC

18. Iowa

19. Houston

20. Mississippi State

21. SMU

22. UCLA

23. Duke

24. Pittsburgh

25. Kentucky

Dropped out: No. 22 Penn State; No. 24 Michigan

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 187; Boise State 161; Nebraska 117; Wake Forest 87; Northwestern 70; Wisconsin 47; James Madison 42; Minnesota 40; North Dakota State 29; Arizona 15; New Mexico 7; Baylor 3; Virginia Tech 1; Texas A&M 1; Kansas State 1