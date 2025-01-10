Cornerback A’Marion McCoy will return to Boise State in 2025
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson announced two major roster moves — and the possibility of a third — during Thursday’s press conference.
A’Marion McCoy, the Broncos’ top cornerback last season, will take advantage of an NCAA waiver granting additional eligibility to former junior college players and return to Boise State as a fifth-year senior in 2025. McCoy spent two seasons at Laney College before transferring to Boise State.
Danielson also announced that backup quarterback Max Cutforth will be placed on scholarship when spring term begins Jan. 13.
McCoy, an all-Mountain West honorable mention selection in 2023, had 60 total tackles, 13 pass breakups and an interception last season as Boise State qualified for the College Football Playoff.
“It’s a huge deal,” Danielson said of McCoy’s return. “Who he is for this team, seeing his growth as a leader on this team, seeing who he was when he first came here two years ago to who he is now, it’s a monster deal for our team to get him back. I believe his best football is in front of him.”
Danielson said there are no eligibility concerns regarding McCoy’s return as the cornerback has only exhausted four years of service time. Wide receiver Cam Camper, a fifth-year senior, also spent two seasons at the junior college level and is weighing his options, Danielson said.
“Cam Camper is in a different situation because this last year was his fifth year in college and next year would be his sixth year,” Danielson said. “So we’re still working through that with Cam. I talk with Cam a lot, and he’s working through (declaring for the NFL Draft) or coming back, but to come back there are still some things we’re working through with the NCAA. It’s not as simple as A’Marion’s situation.”
Camper was Boise State’s leading receiver in 2024, catching 58 passes for 903 yards and four touchdowns.
Cutforth, a redshirt freshman from Nampa’s Skyview High School, spent most of last season as the third-string quarterback behind starter Maddux Madsen and backup Malachi Nelson. He moved into the backup role for the Fiesta Bowl when Nelson entered the transfer portal.
Cutforth’s lone action came against Portland State when he finished 2 of 2 passing for 13 yards.
“Max Cutforth is going to be put on scholarship starting this semester,” Danielson said. “He’s earned it. I believe in him.
“I feel really good about Max Cutforth. Now, am I telling you right now that he’s going to be our No. 2 to start the season? Absolutely not. … I know Kaleb Annett’s going to want to be the No. 2. And hopefully both of those guys at some point want to start here.”