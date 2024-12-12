Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson, former five-star prospect, enters transfer portal
Boise State second-string quarterback Malachi Nelson is back in the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Nelson began his college career at USC before transferring to Boise State last offseason. Nelson was widely expected to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback this year but was beaten out in fall camp by Maddux Madsen.
Madsen has shined this season for the Broncos, completing 224 of 361 passes for 2,714 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while running for five scores. Boise State (12-1) received the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff and will face No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Nelson was rated the No. 13 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports when he enrolled at USC in March 2023. He attempted three passes for the Trojans as a true freshman and hit the transfer portal last December.
Head coach Spencer Danielson received a commitment from Nelson in January. Boise State had an opening at quarterback with starter Taylen Green transferring to Arkansas, and Nelson appeared to be a perfect fit to quarterback an offense led by star running back Ashton Jeanty.
Madsen did play well in limited action as a freshman, throwing for 1,191 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. The scrappy 5-foot-10, 203-pound quarterback was able to beat out Nelson for the starting job in August.
Nelson saw the field in three games this season. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Nelson is the seventh Bronco to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr., running back Kaden Dudley, wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather, safety Gabe Tahir, cornerback Khai Taylor and cornerback Dionte Thornton.
One of the nation’s most sought-after prospects coming out of California’s Los Alamitos High School, Nelson threw for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns during his senior season. He won back-to-back California Gatorade Player of the Year honors and chose USC over numerous other suitors, including Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Tennessee.
Nelson has three years of eligibility remaining.
Boise State now has four quarterbacks listed on its roster: Freshman Kaleb Annett, freshman Max Cutforth, junior Colt Fulton and Madsen.
The Broncos have not signed a quarterback for the class of 2025. Jackson Presley, a highly-touted junior from Montana’s Glacier High School, is committed to Boise State.
Presley’s offers include Colorado, Florida State, Missouri and Texas A&M.
