What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said about NIL, new assistant coaches, recruiting
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson spoke on a wide variety of subjects during Thursday’s press conference.
Some of the topics included NIL, new assistant coach hires, recruiting and a position-by-position preview of the team’s roster heading into spring practice.
“I’m extremely excited for the future, and that’s the biggest push for me,” Danielson said. “I’m proud of our team. We’re going to have a really good team next year, and we’re going to continue to find pieces and add guys that fit this place.”
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press conference:
On retaining most of the roster as other schools offered large NIL money
“We’ve got at least 14, 15 guys that had colleges or whoever is calling them telling them ‘Hey, if you leave, you’re going to make this.’ … That’s happening everywhere, though. That’s an issue that everybody is fighting, that everybody is battling. For me, I’m so proud of our guys not listening to the outside noise and the things that are being dangled at them. A lot of it, first off, is not true. A lot of it is fake numbers and just so much ambiguity in that space that what even is real? I’m just so proud of our guys for not listening to that and focusing on what really matters.
“But it’s happening. That’s happening to our players’ parents, that’s happening to our players’ high school coaches. Where there is success, which we have had, a lot of people want that.”
On wide receiver Prince Strachan entering the portal
“I love Prince. All I can speak to is I know Prince wanted to be here, but in this landscape there’s a lot of people involved that can pull at your heartstrings and mentality. But I love Prince and wish him absolutely nothing but the best.”
On offensive coaching staff changes
“Very, very excited for Nate Potter to be our offensive coordinator. He’s a guy that absolutely has earned it. Offensively, we are going to continue to be one of the most explosive offenses in the nation with him at the helm. I’ve been around Nate for a long time, and he’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around from developing players to a schematic mind — run game and pass game — and being able to attack defenses.
“And we’ve got a great staff around him. I’m excited for Matt Miller to be promoted to co-offensive coordinator, and very excited for Zak Hill to be back at Boise State. He’s a guy I actually talked with last February when we had an offensive coordinator position (open). I talked with Zak for a little bit about it. I think the world of him. I’ve worked with him for three years here … and seeing not only his work from an offensive coordinator standpoint, but I believe he is one of the absolute best quarterback coaches, one of the best quarterback developers in the entire nation.”
On Boise State staying at 85 scholarships as the limit increases to 105
“We are absolutely trying to push to 105, but we’re going to be at 85 right now. … I know a lot of schools are going to 105, and it’s something obviously you want to push to.
“There’s a lot of challenges with (extra scholarships), and (money) is one of them. But also, everyone is going to see what they see on social media. There are a lot of big-time college football programs that are not going to 105. … Our 105 roster will be filled with players that add value to this team. If that means they’re on scholarship or walk-ons, whoever makes this 105 roster starting in the summertime are guys that absolutely can add value to this team.”
On recruiting
“I’ve met with a lot of different recruits over the past month, and it is not a sales pitch. It is a ‘This is us. And if it doesn’t fit you, there are 132 other FBS schools that you can go play at, but this is how we do it here.’ It’s got to be all chips on the table to want to be a part of this team, to be a part of a family, to want to be the best version of yourself.
“I tell them ‘If you don’t want that, you’re going to hate me. Because I’m going to be involved in everything in your life.’ And those are the coaches we hire, too.”