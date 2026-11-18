No. 17 Boise State’s College Football Playoff odds surge following Oregon State win
Tuesday’s reveal of the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings provided more good news for Boise State.
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12), who have won nine straight games entering Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain time matchup with San Diego State (5-5, 4-2), jumped seven spots to No. 17 and were the only Group of Six team included in the latest CFP rankings.
Boise State could likely drop one of its remaining three games and still receive the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the CFP. After the San Diego State game, the Broncos will play a to-be-announced opponent on the road during flex week ahead of the Pac-12 championship game, which will be at Albertsons Stadium.
In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is -575 to make its second CFP appearance in three seasons. The Broncos have the seventh-best odds to reach the CFP, trailing only Notre Dame (-1000), Miami (-6000), Utah (-5000), Texas (-5000), UCLA (-1600) and Indiana (-1400).
The Broncos were -160 to make the CFP before locking up home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a 46-41 win over Oregon State.
New Mexico’s (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) CFP odds plummeted from +160 to +1500 following a 21-17 home loss to UNLV (6-4, 4-2).
American co-leader UTSA (8-2, 5-1) is also in the mix at +2200. Conference USA favorite Liberty (9-1, 6-0) sits just behind UTSA at +2400.
No other Pac-12 teams have CFP odds listed by DraftKings.
Here is a collection of postseason projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 12 of the 2026 college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame
Hawaii Bowl: Texas State vs. North Dakota State
Holiday Bowl: Duke vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Miami
Frisco Bowl: East Carolina vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force vs. Fresno State
Independence Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. San Diego State
Brett McMurphy, On3
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Sun Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Oregon State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Georgia
Famous Idaho Potatoes Bowl: Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Air Force
New Mexico Bowl: UAB vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Texas State
Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington
Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob