Tuesday’s reveal of the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings provided more good news for Boise State.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12), who have won nine straight games entering Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain time matchup with San Diego State (5-5, 4-2), jumped seven spots to No. 17 and were the only Group of Six team included in the latest CFP rankings.

Boise State could likely drop one of its remaining three games and still receive the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the CFP. After the San Diego State game, the Broncos will play a to-be-announced opponent on the road during flex week ahead of the Pac-12 championship game, which will be at Albertsons Stadium.

In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is -575 to make its second CFP appearance in three seasons. The Broncos have the seventh-best odds to reach the CFP, trailing only Notre Dame (-1000), Miami (-6000), Utah (-5000), Texas (-5000), UCLA (-1600) and Indiana (-1400).

The Broncos were -160 to make the CFP before locking up home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a 46-41 win over Oregon State.

New Mexico’s (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) CFP odds plummeted from +160 to +1500 following a 21-17 home loss to UNLV (6-4, 4-2).

American co-leader UTSA (8-2, 5-1) is also in the mix at +2200. Conference USA favorite Liberty (9-1, 6-0) sits just behind UTSA at +2400.

No other Pac-12 teams have CFP odds listed by DraftKings.

Here is a collection of postseason projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 12 of the 2026 college football season.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame

Hawaii Bowl: Texas State vs. North Dakota State

Holiday Bowl: Duke vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Miami

Frisco Bowl: East Carolina vs. Texas State

Hawaii Bowl: Air Force vs. Fresno State

Independence Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. San Diego State

Brett McMurphy, On3

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Sun Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Oregon State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Georgia

Famous Idaho Potatoes Bowl: Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Air Force

New Mexico Bowl: UAB vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Texas State

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington

Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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