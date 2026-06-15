Despite NFL departure, will Boise State be stronger at tight end in 2026?

Boise State Broncos On SI is handing out grades to each position group on offense, defense and special teams heading into the summer.

We have already taken a look at the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers and are now moving on to a promising batch of tight ends.

Tight end

Matt Lauter was a safety blanket for quarterback Maddux Madsen throughout the last two seasons. The tight end had 47 catches for 619 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns as a junior and notched 37 receptions for 330 yards and two TDs last year.

Lauter is now attempting to make an NFL roster for the upcoming season, but the Broncos still have a strong group of tight ends heading into the program’s first Pac-12 season.

Junior Matt Wagner projects to be one of the best tight ends in the Pac-12. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wagner is a strong blocker who notched 24 receptions for 251 yards and a touchdown last year.

“He’s one of the best players on our entire team,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of Wagner during spring practice. “He went from having a really good season last year to (being) one of the top players on our entire squad.”

While Lauter excelled as a receiver, he was regularly a weak link as a blocker. Wagner takes pride in being an all-around tight end.

“Lauter was obviously a great pass catcher, and I look to model my pass catching after him,” Wagner said during spring practice. “He had great routes and great hands, and just continuing to build my pass-catching ability is huge. I want to be an overall tight end; I don’t want to be considered just the run-blocking tight end.

“As much as I love run blocking—I love doing that for the team—I want to be considered an overall threat. You can see me in the slot, wide out, blocking at the end, winning a one-on-one up against a safety. I want to be able to do all those types of things for the team and just be able to succeed in all aspects of the tight end.”

Sophomore Troy Grizzle appeared in all 14 games last season and should slide into the No. 2 tight end role. Senior Austin Terry is also an experienced player with 33 career appearances and one start.

Final unit grade: B+

Closing analysis: With Wagner leading the way, tight end play should remain a strength for Boise State in the new Pac-12.