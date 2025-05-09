Finally healthy, Boise State’s starting center a 2026 NFL Draft prospect
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
We have already covered cornerback A’Marion McCoy, wide receiver Chris Marshall, linebacker Marco Notarainni, wide receiver Latrell Caples and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 6 draft prospect for 2026: Offensive lineman Mason Randolph.
Offensive lineman Mason Randolph, senior
Mason Randolph showcased his toughness and sticktoitiveness during the 2024 season.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Randolph suffered a bicep injury during Boise State’s opener against Georgia Southern that was expected to sideline the center for the rest of the season. But after a furious rehab process, Randolph returned by late November and played in the Broncos’ final three games.
“Mason Randolph is a guy that gives everything for his team,” head coach Spencer Danielson said. “You talk about a guy that’s all-in, all chips on the table for this place, that’s Mason Randolph. … Even when he got hurt at Georgia Southern, Game 1, season-ending injury, he just kept working. Rehab, rehab, rehab.”
A three-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Yorba Linda High School, Randolph joined the Broncos in 2021 over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Utah and numerous others. He was rated the nation’s No. 837 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 71 prospect in California.
Randolph redshirted in 2021 and won the starting center job the following year, earning Freshman All-America honors from College Football News and the Football Writers Association of America.
Randolph has dealt with injuries during every season of his college career, including last year’s bicep issue. With one season of eligibility remaining, Randolph hopes to be injury-free in 2025 to showcase his blocking skills for NFL scouts.
“Mason is going to do a good job of filling (the leadership) role of holding people accountable,” offensive line coach Tim Keane said. “He’s in there in meetings, and he’s asking guys questions. He’s like ‘How come you took the step?,’ and ‘What’s the call?’ He’s testing those guys. He’s creating that urgency. When it comes from the players, it’s so much more impactful.”
Randolph is projected to stay at center or move to guard at the next level.