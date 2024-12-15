Heisman race between Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty tighter than expected
The betting odds suggested Travis Hunter was set to win the Heisman Trophy by historic margins.
Hunter, a two-way star from Colorado, closed as an overwhelming favorite to secure the award over Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty.
The final vote tally was closer than expected Saturday night with Hunter receiving 2,231 total points to Jeanty’s 2,017. It was the closest Heisman vote since 2009 when Alabama’s Mark Ingram (1,304 votes) edged out Stanford’s Toby Gerhart (1,276), Texas’ Colt McCoy (1,145) and Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh (815).
Jeanty (866) received more raw votes than Hunter (882). Jeanty was included on 95.04 percent of ballots to Hunter’s 93.32 percent.
The junior running back narrowly carried the Far West Region (357 total points to 354) while Hunter pulled out close victories in the Southwest, Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
ESPN reported Saturday night that Jeanty also won the fan vote.
Hunter has been a media darling the last two years starting at wide receiver and cornerback for head coach Deion Sanders at Colorado. He has 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions on defense this season.
Hunter, a junior, is the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.
Jeanty has dominated all season for Boise State, tallying 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He leads the country in all three categories.
Jeanty ranks fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007). He needs 132 rushing yards in the College Football Playoff to break Sanders’ record.
No. 3 Boise State (12-1) will play the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
No. 23 Colorado (9-3) did not reach the College Football Playoff and will meet No. 17 BYU (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. Hunter said he plans to play in the bowl game.
Jeanty was vying to become the first running back to win the Heisman Trophy since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015. Jeanty is the second Heisman finalist in Boise State history, joining quarterback Kellen Moore (fourth, 2010).
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel received 24 first-place votes and finished a distant third in the voting with 516 points. Miami quarterback Cam Ward got six first-place votes and 229 points to secure fourth.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo and Army quarterback Bryson Daily both earned three first-place votes. Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke (two), Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (one) and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (one) also got first-place votes.