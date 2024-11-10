How to watch Boise State vs. Nevada: TV channel, live stream
For the first time this season, Boise State will play on over-the-air TV.
The Broncos (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), ranked 12th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, are set to face Nevada (3-7, 0-4) on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The national Fox telecast is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time.
Boise State and Nevada didn’t play last season. The Broncos defeated the Wolf Pack 41-3 on the road in 2022.
Nevada finished 2-10 in each of the previous two seasons but has already won three games this fall under first-year head coach Jeff Choate. Choate, who was an assistant at Boise State under Chris Petersen from 2006-11, took over the Wolf Pack after spending three seasons as Texas’ defensive coordinator.
“We’re excited for this weekend,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Boise State’s Thursday media availability. “We know we’ve got a really good team coming to the Blue. Coach Choate was here for a long time and has done a lot of good things at Montana State and Texas. We know they’re going to be very, very prepared for us.”
The Wolf Pack is a run-first team that likes to protect the football. Nevada ranks 23rd nationally in time of possession at 31 minutes, 50 seconds per game. Boise State is 18th at 32:14.
Danielson expects Saturday’s game to be low on possessions for both teams.
“They’re going to have a very good plan against us,” Danielson said. “It’s going to be a very methodical game. I told our team that they’re going to slow the pace down with their offense. They are going to try and run the ball very consistently and keep our offense off the field, limit the possessions. That’s what some teams have started to do against us, and we know we’re going to see that.”
When Boise State does have the ball, expect Ashton Jeanty to get plenty of touches.
Nevada ranks 80th in rushing defense at 156.4 yards allowed per game, and Jeanty is the country’s leader in rushing yards (1,525) and touchdowns (20).
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEVADA
Who: No. 12 Boise State (7-1, 4-0) takes on Nevada (3-7, 0-4) in a Mountain West Conference game
When: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 9
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
TV: FOX
Our prediction: Boise State 45, Nevada 17
Betting line: -24
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday’s matchup