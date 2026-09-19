How to watch Boise State vs. South Dakota: TV channel, game time, announcers, predictions

FCS South Dakota has the full attention of Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson heading into Saturday’s matchup at Albertsons Stadium.

The Coyotes (3-0, 0-0 Missouri Valley), ranked No. 10 in the FCS Coaches Poll, are averaging 46 points per game while surrendering 22 on defense.

Boise State (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) will need to defend the run and pass during Saturday’s game, which is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Albertsons Stadium. The non-conference game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

“The more I watch South Dakota, I have more and more respect for them,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “They are undefeated for a reason. I’ve got a lot of respect for their coaching staff. (Head coach Matt Vitzthum) has done a phenomenal job with them. In all three phases, very sound. They’re going to be one of the best teams in (FCS).”

The Broncos kicked off the 2026 season with a 34-27 loss at then-No. 2 Oregon followed by a 38-20 home win over American Conference contender Memphis last weekend. The decisive victory over Memphis boosted Boise State’s DraftKings odds to be the Group of Six representative in the College Football Playoff.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson doesn’t want his team thinking about the playoff or next week’s road trip to MAC preseason favorite Western Michigan.

“We’ve played two games, and we’ve got a lot to improve on,” Danielson said. “We’ve got to tighten some things up on defense, we’ve got to continue to be consistent on offense. … And the reality of it is, (South Dakota) is a really good football team.”

The Coyotes are led by redshirt freshman quarterback Austyn Modrzewski (727 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, one interception) and senior running back Charles Pierre Jr. (261 yards, four touchdowns).

Boise State is also a balanced team with fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen (402 passing yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions) and running backs Dylan Riley (256 yards) and Sire Gaines (132 yards, one touchdown).

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SOUTH DAKOTA

Who: Boise State continues non-conference play with a home game against FCS South Dakota

When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 19

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. South Dakota live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Randy Cross (color), Brandon Baylor (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -24.5 (DraftKings)

Our prediction: Boise State 48, South Dakota 17

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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