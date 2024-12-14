How to watch Heisman Trophy ceremony: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty locked in two-man race
College football’s most prestigious individual award will be handed out on Saturday.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward are the four finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The Heisman has been awarded annually since 1935 to the top player in college football.
Gabriel, Hunter, Jeanty and Ward were all named Heisman finalists on Monday. The Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.
In the latest DraftKings odds, Hunter is the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman at -2000. Jeanty is next at +800, followed by Gabriel (+25000) and Ward (+50000).
Hunter, a junior two-way player, has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions on defense. No. 23 Colorado (9-3) will play No. 17 BYU (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.
No two-way player has won the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.
Jeanty, also a junior, has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading the country in all three categories. Jeanty ranks fourth on the all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
Jeanty, who is 132 yards away from breaking Sanders’ rushing record, helped carry Boise State (12-1) to the Mountain West Football Championship and the No. 3 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos will face the winner of a first-round game between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Boise State is 3-0 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl with victories in 2007, 2010 and 2014.
Alabama’s Derrick Henry (2015) was the last running back to win the Heisman.
Gabriel has 3,558 passing yards and 28 touchdowns this season for the top-ranked Ducks (13-0), who will play No. 8 Ohio State (10-2) or No. 9 Tennessee (10-2) in the Rose Bowl.
Ward has thrown for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns with four scores on the ground. Ward said he plans to play in No. 13 Miami’s (10-2) Pop-Tarts Bowl matchup with No. 18 Iowa State (10-3).
Here is our prediction on how the voters ranked the four Heisman Trophy finalists:
1. Travis Hunter, Colorado
2. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
3. Cam Ward, Miami
4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Here are the details on the Heisman Trophy ceremony from New York City:
Heisman Trophy ceremony
When: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 14
Live stream: Stream the Heisman Trophy finalists reveal live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN+
Format: The Heisman Trophy will be presented to Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty or Miami’s Cam Ward