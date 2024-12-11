Boise State football bowl game results from 1999 to today
Boise State was a bit late to the college football scene, fielding its first team in 1933.
Then a junior college, Boise State went 1-2-1 during its inaugural season.
The Broncos made the jump to NCAA Division II in 1970 and captured the Division I-AA (now FCS) national title in 1980. After spending 26 years in the Big Sky, Boise State joined the Big West in 1996 to complete its rise to Division I.
The rest is history as Boise State has become one of the most successful programs in the country with stars like Ian Johnson, Kellen Moore and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty. Boasting an all-time winning percentage of .727 (502-188-2 overall record), the Broncos only trail Ohio State (.735), Alabama (.734), Michigan (.732) and Notre Dame (.732) in all-time winning percentage among Division I teams.
Boise State holds a 13-8 record in bowl games, including Fiesta Bowl wins in 2007, 2010 and 2014. The Broncos (12-1), seeded third in by the College Football Playoff selection committee, will be back in the Fiesta Bowl for a CFP quarterfinal matchup with No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) on Dec. 31.
Here are the results of Boise State’s 22 bowl games from 1999 to present day:
Boise State bowl game history
1999 - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (previously the Humanitarian Bowl and MPC Computers Bowl): Boise State 34, Louisville 31
2000 - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State 38, UTEP 23
2002 - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State 34, Iowa State 16
2003 - Armed Forces Bowl (previously the Fort Worth Bowl): Boise State 34, TCU 31
2004 - Liberty Bowl: Louisville 44, Boise State 40
2005 - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boston College 27, Boise State 21
2007 - Fiesta Bowl: Boise State 43, Oklahoma 42 (overtime)
2007 - Hawaii Bowl: East Carolina 41, Boise State 38
2008 - Poinsettia Bowl: TCU 17, Boise State 16
2010 - Fiesta Bowl: Boise State 17, TCU 10
2010 - Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State 26, Utah 3
2011 - Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State 56, Arizona State 24
2012 - Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State 28, Washington 26
2013 - Hawaii Bowl: Oregon State 38, Boise State 23
2014 - Fiesta Bowl: Boise State 38, Arizona 30
2015 - Poinsettia Bowl: Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7
2016 - Rate Bowl (previous the Cactus Bowl): Baylor 31, Boise State 12
2017 - Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State 38, Oregon 28
2018 - First Responder Bowl: No contest*
2019 - Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7
2022 - Frisco Bowl: Boise State 35, North Texas 32
2023 - LA Bowl: UCLA 35, Boise State 22
*Boston College held a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when a severe lightning storm hit the Dallas area. The game was eventually canceled and is considered a no-contest.