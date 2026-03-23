‘I absolutely did not see him leaving here;’ Boise State's Spencer Danielson on star safety transferring to LSU

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson admitted that he was surprised by star safety Ty Benefield’s decision to enter the transfer portal and leave the Broncos for LSU and first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.

“I absolutely did not see him leaving here,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “I thought it was either going pro or staying, that was our conversations all the way up. Broke my heart that he left. He is a son to me and I will love him forever and I wish him nothing but the best, and I miss Ty.”

A first-team all-Mountain West selection last season, Benefield started all 14 games as a junior and led the Broncos with 105 total tackles while tallying three pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Benefield also started every game in 2024 as Boise State reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Benefield was rated a four-star transfer portal prospect by 247Sports. Benefield was 247Sports’ No. 40 overall portal player and No. 2 safety.

The Broncos will have a rebuilt secondary this season as starting cornerbacks A’Marion McCoy and Jeremiah Earby and safety Zion Washington are all out of eligibility.

Danielson expects fierce competition across the secondary in spring practice, which will begin on Thursday.

“In regards to the safeties, Jaden Mickey is a guy that can play a lot of positions,” Danielson said. “We’re going to play him at some nickel, at corner, because he’s one of the best cover guys on the West Coast. I mean, Jaden Mickey can flat-out cover.

“Derek Ganter was able to play and start some games, so him playing that boundary safety … we’re also going to have some competition there. Travis Anderson has played, we’re going to move him around. Kyle Hall is a guy coming from junior college who has done a really good job. Roman Tillmon from South Dakota, a transfer who has been able to show up and do some good things. … We’re going to move guys around a lot in the safety room.”

Here are the 19 Boise State players who entered the transfer portal during the winter cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback (UCF)

Greg Ard, freshman, running back (UT Martin)

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Austin Bolt, graduate, wide receiver

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back (Missouri State)

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line (Montana)

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line (New Mexico State)

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker (New Mexico)

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter (Coastal Carolina)

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back (Nevada)

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver

Here are Boise State’s 12 transfer portal additions.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Zander Esty, sophomore, offensive line (Oregon State)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

Roman Tillmon, sophomore, safety (South Dakota)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)