Boise State coach Spencer Danielson: Several Broncos ‘are getting illegally recruited to get in the portal’
The college football transfer portal doesn’t open until Dec. 9, but that has not stopped Power 4 programs flush with NIL funds from reaching out to players across the country.
During his Monday press conference, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said that at least 13 of his players have already been contacted by interested parties.
“I know for sure of 13 that are getting illegally recruited to get in the portal and get paid all this and that,” said Danielson, who later clarified that the total number was closer to a guess than a firm figure. “That’s happening. That’s happening right now as we’re winning games and as we’re successful.”
No. 11 Boise State (11-1) is riding a 10-game winning streak entering Friday’s Mountain West Football Championship matchup with No. 22 UNLV (10-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium with the winner securing a College Football Playoff bid.
Danielson said he will begin meeting with his top players on Sunday prior to the portal opening the following Monday.
“We’re going to have our conversation about the future and what that looks like,” Danielson said. “And for me, it’s not just in that one meeting. But hopefully from (last January), and the whole time these guys have been here, they know that I’m a man of my word. We’re going to do things the right way. We are going to develop them on and off the football field to yes, play in the NFL, get drafted to the NFL. But most importantly, be ready for that moment when it comes.
“So yes, that’s happening. It’s no different with coaches. I’m sure there’s a bunch of our coaches that are having interest to get other jobs. It’s my job to make sure our entire team, players and staff, is focused on what we control, which is grown men finish what they start, and we are not done.”
Twelve months ago, Danielson famously convinced Ashton Jeanty to stay at Boise State over chasing a big NIL payout. The gamble paid off for Jeanty, who is now a Heisman Trophy contender with 2,288 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns this season.
Danielson said he hasn’t spent much time thinking about potential fixes to college football’s unregulated free agency.
“I’m a firm believer of control what you can control,” Danielson said. “I don’t control those things. I do control how I believe in these kids, and I do control how we love them, support them and take care of them. Make sure they know they are valued here in all facets. That’s what I focus on. That’s what I control, and that’s what we’re going to focus on every single day.
“In regards to how to get some of those things fixed, I don’t have the answer. No one is calling me to ask my opinion, and I’m not going to waste time trying to think about it because it’s not my place. I’m going to focus on doing the best job I can with these young men and developing them for life.”
