What Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, Spencer Danielson said after clinching College Football Playoff berth
No. 10 Boise State (12-1) punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff Friday night with a 21-7 victory over No. 20 UNLV (10-3) in the Mountain West Football Championship at Albertsons Stadium.
It’s the second straight MWC title for the Broncos and sixth overall in program history.
“I’m so thankful and grateful for this opportunity,” said tailback Ashton Jeanty, who made a statement to Heisman Trophy voters by running for 209 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Jeanty is up to 2,497 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns this year, 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS all-time single-season record.
“I love this team. It’s a family, it’s a tight unit. I’m so glad we were able to get this done.”
The win clinches a College Football Playoff berth — and likely a first-round bye — for Boise State. The final CFP rankings will be released at 10 a.m. Mountain time Sunday.
Here are the highlights from Fox’s postgame interviews with Jeanty and head coach Spencer Danielson:
Jeanty on what it means to win the MWC title in his final game at Albertsons Stadium
“First of all, I’ve got to thank God. The way he’s been moving through this team and blessing us … but this means everything. This is everything we’ve worked for. And to come out here and accomplish it, you’ve got to give credit to the team. Offense, defense, special teams coming together tonight.”
Jeanty on delivering week in and week out
“It’s training. It’s the training and the work we put in. We don’t run from work here. I’m a dog, and I put that on display every week.”
Jeanty on heading to the College Football Playoff
“It’s a dream come true. I love this team, I love the way we came together. The connection and the love that we have is stronger than anything. … We just took it one week at a time. We’ve been playing for a spot in the playoffs since Week 1. We came in here, and we got the job done, and it’s amazing to make history.”
Jeanty on going to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist
“It would mean everything. Not only for me, but for this program, for this community. Everybody who has an underdog story, just to see my story and how I prevailed through all the obstacles.”
Danielson on winning back-to-back MWC titles
“Our players, they don’t run from hard work. They just keep swinging, keep swinging, keep swinging. That’s uncommon. They deserve the credit, Jesus deserves the credit. We’ve got the best staff in the nation, and we’ve got the best fan base in the nation, too.”
Danielson on going to the College Football Playoff
“They made their minds up. Last offseason, our best players, starting with Ashton, said ‘I’m staying here. I want to be a part of something different.’ It’s a team that loves each other. We don’t want to fit in the mold of what college football says you have to fit into. They said ‘we’re going to go do this,’ and they just kept chipping away, one day at a time. And when you do that, you don’t look too far ahead or too far behind. Everything’s available for you. They didn’t run from hard work. That’s this team.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Game recap, analysis: No. 10 Boise State holds off No. 20 UNLV to win second straight Mountain West Championship
- Boise State coach Spencer Danielson: Several Broncos ‘are getting illegally recruited to get in the portal’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.