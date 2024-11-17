What Ashton Jeanty and Spencer Danielson said after Boise State’s win over San Jose State
No. 13 Boise State overcame an early deficit to defeat San Jose State, 42-21, Saturday night in a Mountain West Conference matchup.
The Spartans (6-4, 3-3) scored the game’s first 14 points before Boise State (9-1, 6-0) roared back for its eighth straight victory.
Junior tailback Ashton Jeanty, a Heisman Trophy candidate, ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. Quarterback Maddux Madsen completed 22 of 30 passes for 286 yards and accounted for two touchdowns — one passing, one rushing — in the road victory.
Here is what Jeanty and Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during their postgame TV interview with CBS Sports Network.
Jeanty on facing loaded boxes week after week
“No matter what it is, no matter what the defense does, I’m going to do what I do. Work hard and earn every single yard that I can.”
Jeanty on his injured left elbow
“Yeah, it’s all good.”
Jeanty on the team’s relentlessness
“The love and connection we have. It’s all about the connection. Each and every single one of us, we love each other and we’re willing to do anything for this team. That will take us further than anything else.”
Jeanty on his message to the rest of the country
“We’re one of the best teams in the nation, and we continue to prove that week after week.”
Danielson on Jeanty’s greatness
“Guys like Ashton, they’re built for this. That’s what they train for, that’s who they are. I tell people when they ask me, ‘just watch the tape, watch the film, let that decide.’ Because who he is on the field, he’s even a better person off the field. And that’s what nobody sees, and that’s the story I want to make sure everybody knows.
Danielson on what he wants to see from the team moving forward
“It starts in practice, it starts with how we prep. Because this is payday. When game day happens, this is when you go have fun. So we have to earn the right to play our best during the week, and our guys have done that.”
Danielson’s final message to the country on Jeanty
“Watch him. Regardless of when the time is, come watch Boise State football. We want to do things different, we’re built different, and we’re led by No. 2. Not only is he the best football player in the country, he’s an elite human being.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.