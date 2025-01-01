Live updates, score: No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State in College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl
No. 3 Boise State (12-1) takes on No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The ESPN telecast for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The Broncos captured their second straight Mountain West Conference title to secure a first-round playoff bye. Boise State, a three-time Fiesta Bowl champion, is making its CFP debut.
The Group of 5 power is led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who enters the Fiesta Bowl with 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is 132 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders’ FBS single-season rushing record.
Penn State, the Big Ten runner-up, advanced to the CFP quarterfinals after routing No. 11 SMU, 38-10, in the opening round.
The Nittany Lions are favored by 12.5 points over Boise State.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Penn State College Football Playoff game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
First quarter updates
Broncos on the move: Matt Lauter hauls in a 24-yard pass from Maddux Madsen to set Boise State up with a first-and-10 from the Penn State 40. Madsen looks good so far.
Underway: Boise State and Ashton Jeanty will start at the 25.
Coin toss: Penn State wins the toss and defers to the second half. Boise State will start with the ball.
Pregame updates
Betting line: Penn State has jumped from -11.5 to -12.5 over the last 24 hours at most sports books. It appears that heavy money is coming in on the Nittany Lions.