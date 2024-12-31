Boise State transfer portal tracker: Ohio State offensive lineman signs with Broncos
Miles Walker, a 6-foot-5, 317-pound offensive tackle who spent the last two years at Ohio State, will transfer to Boise State, according to multiple reports.
On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Walker has signed with the Broncos and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
A three-star recruit coming out of Connecticut’s Brunswick School, Walker chose the Buckeyes over offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Penn State, Texas A&M and numerous others. He was rated the nation’s No. 501 overall prospect for the class of 2023 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Walker did not see the field in two seasons at Ohio State. He is the fourth Ohio State transfer to find a new home in the portal, joining wide receiver Jayden Ballard (Wisconsin), quarterback Air Noland (South Carolina) and linebacker Gabe Powers (Kansas State).
Walker is Boise State’s sixth known transfer portal addition during the winter cycle. The Broncos also have public commitments from Arizona defensive back Demetrius Freeney, Arizona defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto, Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod, Hawaii defensive tackle Dion Washington and Idaho edge rusher Malakai Williams.
Boise State, the No. 3 overall seed for the College Football Playoff, lost 10 players to the portal in December, including backup quarterback Malachi Nelson. The Broncos (12-1) are set to face No. 6 Penn State (12-2) in the Fiesta Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time Tuesday night.
Here are Boise State’s 10 transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr.
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani
Wide receiver Jackson Grier
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Safety Gabe Tahir
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton
Here are Boise State’s six transfer portal additions:
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive tackle Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)