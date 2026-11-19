No. 17 Boise State is getting significantly healthier as Pac-12 play winds down.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0) listed just one player—starting left guard Carson Rasmussen—on the team’s initial Week 12 player availability report, which was released on Wednesday.

Other than Rasmussen, Boise State will have its full team for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. Mountain time home game against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2). The Broncos have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 4.

Quarterback Maddux Madsen and running back Sire Gaines both returned to the lineup last week against Oregon State.

Gaines led the rushing attack with 11 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown while Madsen completed 23 of 32 passes for a career-high 371 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers.

Madsen’s favorite target was true freshman receiver Rasean Jones, who had 11 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Spencer Danielson said Madsen and Jones developed outstanding chemistry during spring practice.

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“That trust is earned in practice,” Danielson said. “From what they did in spring ball, the extra work they got over the summertime. And as the season goes, I know without question Maddux Madsen trusts Rasean Jones. I think our entire community can see that.”

For the season, Madsen has thrown for 2,052 yards with 22 total touchdowns and one interception. He missed one game due to an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Gaines has appeared in six of Boise State’s 10 games this season, rushing for 491 yards and five touchdowns on 86 carries.

“Sire is a huge piece of our offense … and he’s a huge piece of our entire team,” Danielson said. “The mentality he brings, the edge he runs with.”

Oregon State loaded up to stop the Broncos’ rushing attack and limited Boise State to 149 yards on 34 carries. Dylan Riley, who entered last week as the nation’s leading rusher, had just 14 carries for 50 yards with no touchdowns.

“When (teams) play us, they’re going to sell out to play the run,” Danielson said. “There’s multiple clips on Saturday where the (middle) safety is at eight yards. That’s what we’re going to see. Now, how do we still run the football? But how do we exploit that in the pass game? And that’s our offense.”

Rasmussen started the Broncos’ first four games at left guard but will miss his seventh straight game on Saturday with an undisclosed injury.