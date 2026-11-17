In mid-November of last year, San Diego State shoved around a Maddux Madsen-less Boise State to secure a 17-7 victory in the rain at Snapdragon Stadium.

The two former Mountain West members will meet again on The Blue this weekend in an important game for both teams.

San Diego State (5-5, 4-2 Pac-12) can clinch a Pac-12 title game rematch against Boise State (9-1, 6-0) with a victory at Albertsons Stadium. The 24th-ranked Broncos are looking to pad their College Football Playoff resume.

During Monday’s press conference, San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis downplayed the relevance of last year’s victory to the upcoming matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time.

“We’ve got 60 new players, so that’s pretty significant,” Lewis said. “We’ve got a new starting quarterback, we’ve got new staff. So it’s dramatically different. I think as you look around college football, it’s hard to make those comparisons year after year.”

Lewis does feel the DNA of both programs has remained the same with an emphasis on physicality.

When studying the film, Lewis noted that Boise State’s explosiveness in all three phases jumped off the screen.

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“They have dynamic athletes that can hurt you in a lot of different ways, so you’ve got to do a great job running and rallying to the ball,” Lewis said. “Their scheme is really sound. It has always impressed me in all the years that we’ve gone against them where you turn on the tape and you’re looking for weaknesses, you’re looking for deficiencies, but guys play within the call with great discipline. They know where they need to be, know where their help is at in all three phases.”

Lewis called Dylan Riley “one of the best backs in the country.” Riley leads the Pac-12 in rushing with 198 carries for 1,2911 yards and 13 total touchdowns.

The Aztecs used an aggressive blitz package in last week’s victory over Utah State. Lewis said the strategy will change against Madsen, who holds a 28-7 record as a starter.

“He’s got a full understanding of where the solutions are,” Lewis said. “They do a really good job at the line of scrimmage of checking the check, getting into premium plays. You’ve got to do a good job of showing him some different things and some different pictures because, man, he’s seen them all in his tenure, that’s for sure.

“I think there’s a tremendous testament to the injuries he’s overcome. He’s doing a great job now battling through something. He’s just a warrior, he’s a good leader, he has a good understanding of how they want to attack people.”

Boise State ranks second in the Pac-12 in rushing defense and seventh in pass defense. Over their last three games, the Broncos have allowed an average of 41.3 points and 482.7 yards.

“They’ve gone against three explosive pass offenses that have done a really nice job the past few weeks attacking their structure,” Lewis said. “They’re right there. Guys have been making some contested catches, they’ve won on contested balls, which has allowed some of those explosive plays to happen. But there’s not a whole lot of breakdowns, there’s not a whole lot of deficiencies. They’re going to challenge you in a lot of different ways.”