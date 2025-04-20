Offense steals the show: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s spring game
In near-perfect conditions at Albertsons Stadium, Boise State’s offense picked up right where it left off from a season ago.
The Broncos scored five total touchdowns — four on the ground — as the offense earned a 45-27 modified score victory over the defense in Saturday’s spring game.
“I think there was some good back and forth today,” head coach Spencer Danielson said. “There will be a lot of good stuff on film. … I’m excited for us to evaluate the film and figure out where we’re at.”
Boise State opens the 2025 season on Aug. 28 at South Florida.
Here are three takeaways from Boise State’s spring game.
1. Running backs shine
No Ashton Jeanty, no problem for Boise State’s running game.
Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod capped off his strong spring with three carries for 76 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown burst. Sherrod is also slated to be the Broncos’ lead returner on special teams.
“He’s an explosive player,” Danielson said of Sherrod. “He’s going to be an even more explosive player on punt return and kickoff return. I’m very excited where he’s at.”
Dylan Riley scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while true freshman quarterback Zeke Martinez added another score on the ground.
“Dylan Riley has had a really good spring,” Danielson said. “He’s going to be an impact player for us on our special teams unit, too.”
If Sire Gaines and Breezy Dubar — the top two candidates to replace Jeanty entering spring ball — stay healthy, Boise State is set to have one of the deepest and most talented backfields in the country.
2. Kaleb Annett leads backup quarterback race
Danielson wasn’t ready to name a backup quarterback following the spring game, but redshirt freshman Kaleb Annett is the clubhouse leader.
Annett finished the day 6 of 10 passing for 77 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown strike to Cam Bates.
Annett, Max Cutforth and returning starter Maddux Madsen are the only scholarship quarterbacks on Boise State’s roster.
“Kaleb Annett is extremely talented,” Danielson said. “Max Cutforth is very talented, too, and he knew the playbook because as a third-string quarterback last year, he was able to be with the offense consistently. Kaleb Annett was with the scout team learning a new offense weekly depending on who we were playing. So that has been the biggest part that Kaleb has had to make up ground on this offseason, and he has.”
“I really am confident in both those young men. But just watching today, I think Kaleb Annett played pretty well today.”
3. Pass rush remains fierce
Boise State recorded 55 sacks a season ago to lead the country.
Several of the Broncos’ top pass rushers have moved on, but Jayden Virgin-Morgan is back to lead the defensive front. And Virgin-Morgan will have some help.
Jake Ripp, a junior who slid over from edge rusher to inside linebacker this spring, recorded two of Boise State’s six sacks during the spring game.
“I’m really proud of the spring Jake Ripp has had,” Danielson said. “He can do both … but I think he’s going to be primarily at inside linebacker. He’s been able to show that he can do it, and obviously we can get in a lot of different front structures to where he can still rush on an edge as a Will inside linebacker.”
Defensive linemen Michael Madrie, David Latu and Dion Washington were also disruptive on Saturday.