Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel says Ashton Jeanty, not Travis Hunter, deserves Heisman Trophy
The four finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy are Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Hunter is considered the favorite to win the award while Jeanty is expected to finish second.
Gabriel believes that order is incorrect.
During Friday’s Dan Patrick Show, Patrick asked Gabriel who he would vote for — other than himself — to win the Heisman Trophy. After taking a second to think about it, Gabriel gave a somewhat surprising answer.
“I’m going to get some heat for this one, but I’m going to say Ashton Jeanty,” Gabriel said. “Me being in the Group of Five once, knowing the challenges that come with that. Of course, I played against Ashton this year, and he’s a talented individual. His story is unique, and what he’s been able to do has been pretty impressive.
“I do think he’s extremely worthy of it.”
Gabriel began his college career at UCF and spent two years at Oklahoma before transferring to Oregon last offseason. The senior quarterback has completed 297 of 406 passes for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Ducks (13-0), who are the No. 1 overall seed for the College Football Playoff.
Oregon and Boise State (12-1), the No. 3 overall seed for the CFP, met in Week 2 with the Ducks coming back for a 37-34 win at Autzen Stadium. Jeanty shined in defeat, running for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
Jeanty has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season, leading the country in all three statistics. He ranks fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
Boise State will take on No. 6 Penn State (11-2) or No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Jeanty needs 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Sanders’ record.
If Gabriel is correct, Jeanty would become the first running back to win the Heisman Trophy since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015.
A standout at wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions on defense.
Hunter is a -2000 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in the latest update from DraftKings. Jeanty is next at +800, followed by Gabriel (+25000) and Ward (+50000).
Hunter is looking to become the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.